Court blocks education minister from dismissal aboard Islamic School

Education minister Arie Slob went beyond his jurisdiction to request the resignation of the board of directors of Amsterdam’s only Islamic secondary school, which a court has ruled on.

Slob violated constitutional freedom of education when he threatened to end funding for the Cornelius Haga Lyceum if he failed to do so, the district court in Amsterdam ruled Monday. The minister intends to appeal the decision.

The verdict is a blow to Slob’s promise to address alleged financial mismanagement at the school, which has been the subject of longstanding controversy. It has been accused of not supporting social inclusion and active citizenship, and of not promoting anti-democratic principles.

The court said that while there were signs of financial irregularities among individuals, there were no signs of widespread school misconduct, as Slob claimed. It also turned out that the educational inspectors knew the problems but saw no need for intervention.

The ruling is the second blow to Slob’s campaign to force the school to undergo extensive reforms. In November, the State Council decided that it had violated its ministry’s rules when it tried to cut funds at once and no longer than six months.

Slob said in a reply on Twitter that he felt “uncomfortable” with the decision of the Amsterdam court. “The court claims that there is a place in this school for people with an anti-democratic and anti-integrative philosophy,” he said.

Headmaster Söner Atasoy said he did not consider the verdict a victory. “The law has spoken, but the government has been undermining our school for years,” he said. The school is demanding compensation from the Ministry and the City of Amsterdam for the cost of defending the lawsuit.

