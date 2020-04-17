Court Decisions ‘Stand Your Ground’ Applies to Florida Man Case for Assistant Shooting – News – The Palm Beach Post

By decision of the Fifth District Court, the Port St. John is not charged in connection with the shooting of a representative of Brevard County.

Referring to the Stand Your Ground Act, the Fifth District Court dismissed long charges against a Port St. John man accused of shooting a Brevard District sheriff’s deputy in a 2015 arrest in front of his home.

Wednesday’s decision ends with the prosecution of 60-year-old John DeRossett for a premeditated first-degree assassination attempt by law enforcement in connection with the dismantling of a firearm. DeRossett spent nearly five years at Sharvard’s Brevard County Prison Complex awaiting trial. He was allowed to leave the bond in March.

“The decision of the appeal is better than the decision of the jury. The release decision only means ‘no guilt’. This order means that John is innocent, that his actions were justified, and that he should never have been arrested. That’s a complete justification, ”said Michael Panella, a lawyer in DeRossett who worked in Orlando.

, ”. . . Good good. Thank God. Thank you Jesus. Thank you all, thank you. You just don’t know how it feels, you know? I’m trying to hold back the tears, ”DeRossett said in a statement to FLORIDA today.

FLORIDA TODAY asked to comment on Wayne Ivey, Sheriff of Brevard County, but no statements have been made.

The Court of Appeal found that DeRossett – whose lawyer said he did not know he was shooting agents – was entitled to protect his home from what he thought was a threat.

According to prosecutors and Brevard County sheriff’s investigators, DeRossett opened fire on deputies who arrested his niece by arresting prostitution.

DeRossett’s lawyer said he didn’t know who the men were facing his niece that night and that he was answering the woman’s cries in front of the door.

Fire came and gunman Casey Smith was shot in the lower abdomen. He recovered from his injuries. Both Ellis – a convicted prostitute known as “The Cougar” – and DeRossett, then a guard at Port Canveral, suffer minor gunshot wounds, reports show.

The State Attorney’s Office issued a statement stating that it respected the court’s decision, but disagreed with the outcome.

Law enforcement risk their lives on a daily basis to protect the community. This decision increases the risk by extending protection to those who turn a blind eye to criminal activity even at home. “

The shooting occurred while the sheriff’s office investigated reports of prostitution at her home, Mary Ellis DeRossett, 47, shared with her uncle DeRossett.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal / Breaking News Reporter in FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jdgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This story was originally published on theledger.com and was distributed to other Florida newspapers in the United States on TODAY Network – Florida.