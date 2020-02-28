court-denies-basketball-head-coach’s-restraining-buy-from-fresno-city-higher-education

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A Fresno Metropolis school head coach will not be able to do his job for the relaxation of the time.

Men’s basketball mentor Ed Madec was denied a temporary restraining get in court on Thursday afternoon.

Madec is at this time in a authorized struggle with the faculty immediately after they put him on administrative depart

A crew of gamers filed into the courthouse, numerous hoping that he’d be allowed him to coach the rest of the year.

Madec was placed on paid administrative leave subsequent an investigation into possible violations of California Group College or university Athletic Affiliation regulations.

“I really don’t know what they’re hoping to accomplish by halting their basketball coach from coaching the team. This investigation has been heading on for 13 months and two days just after I deny their ask for for tax return. It is really suspicious,” claims Madec’s attorney Ryan Griffith.

The lawsuit also mentions Madec’s career of winning 14 straight meeting titles and extra than 400 vocation wins through his time as a junior school coach.

Griffith argued that the gamers are the kinds dealing with the consequences as they could probably eliminate their scholarships.

He says he strategies to refile and hopefully occur back to court docket future 7 days.

Action News did achieve out to Fresno Metropolis School officers in regards to the situation, but they declined to even more remark.