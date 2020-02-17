[court-dismisses-arrest-warrant-ask-for-for-“idol-school”-producers]

The arrest warrant requests for two producers of Mnet’s “Idol School” have been dismissed by the courtroom.

On February 17, two producers (together with a single described as a main producer with the loved ones title Kim) had been questioned to establish the validity of the police’s request for their arrest forward of trial. Following the questioning, the Seoul Central District Court’s main prosecuting legal professional in cost of warrants mentioned that it would be hard for him to agree with the proposed reasons for a have to have for their detention.

“Idol School” aired from July to September 2017, and the show’s producers are presently beneath investigation for alleged vote manipulation. The two producers are suspected of obstruction of business.

