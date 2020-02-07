Court dismisses charges against Trump

The District of Columbia Circuit United States Court of Appeals dismissed a congressional lawsuit filed by members of Congress against the president on Friday Donald Trumpand decided that the respondents lacked respect.

The three-part review under Article III requires the claimant to prove an “actual violation” if a lawsuit is to continue:

1) The plaintiff must have actually suffered a “violation”, which means that the violation is of a legitimate interest that (a) is concrete and specific and (b) is in fact or imminent

2) There must be a causal link between the violation and the behavior brought before the court

3) It must be likely, rather than speculative, that a positive decision by the court will redress the violation

The court said that the 215 Congress members had failed the test:

MPs can, and will likely, continue to speak out with strong votes for the American people, their Congress colleagues, and the President himself, all of whom have the opportunity to make this point at their own discretion. However, we will not take part in this debate – nor can we. The Constitution allows the judiciary to speak only in the context of an Article III case or controversy, and this complaint does not contain any.

Regardless of the severity, our conclusion is clear because the MPs – 29 Senators and 186 House Representatives – do not form a majority of the two bodies and are therefore not authorized to approve or reject the President’s acceptance of foreign remuneration, ”the Court continued ,

According to legal observers, this was a predictable result.

The jury concluded (and rightly so) that the members of the congress have no authorization.

DC Circuit decision doesn’t seem crazy to me. It practically supports the thesis that the courts cannot be able to convince Congress to form a sufficient legislative coalition. The real problem is that the court may punt again, even if the house has now resolved the existing problem.

However, some believed that this was a “sad statement” from the court.

A sad statement from the DC Circuit:

In its 3-0 reputation decision, it never decided on the meaning of the clause, but instead emphasized Story’s doubts about its effectiveness against a “corrupt agent”.

Message: Constitutions don’t matter.

Yes, if nobody can enforce it. pic.twitter.com/iJBjAngNPP

Law & crime Elura Nanos Previously, he wrote extensively about the problems with the multiple-remuneration lawsuit that find their way through the courts. The lawsuit that we are now discussing is up to Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), was previously found by the US district judge Emmet Sullivan stand appropriately. However, the appellate judges gave a signal in December.

judge Thomas Griffith asked a lawyer for each of the Democratic plaintiffs, “You’re not here to represent the House of Representatives, are you?” “You are not here to represent the United States Senate?”

And judge David Tatel The recent Supreme Court precedent has indicated that individual members of Congress may not have the necessary authority to advance the case:

What tells me (Virginia House of Delegates v Bethune-Hill) is that individual members of a legislature cannot represent the interests of the entire legislature. You are not here to represent Congress and therefore cannot protect the institutional interests of Congress.

The court highlighted the Supreme Court’s precedent in its decision on Friday:

Raines is our starting point when individual Congress members seek legal remedies. In this case, six Congress members contested the constitutionality of the Line Item Veto Act, 2 USA. §§ 691 ff. (1994 ed., Supp. II) with the assertion that it “unconstitutionally extends the power of the president (ed) and (d) violates the requirements of bicameral passage and presentation by giving the president only the authority granted to “repeal” and thereby repeal provisions of federal law “, Raines, 521 US at 816 (without quotes). The Raines plaintiffs stated that they had been violated because the law “diluted their voting rights under Article I”. at 817 (parenthesis omitted). The district court found that the plaintiffs had taken a position from Raines, but the Supreme Court found on appeal that they lacked the position.

This case really is no different from Raines. Members have not been singled out – their alleged violation is shared by the 320 members of Congress who did not join the lawsuit – and their claim is based solely on the loss of political power.

You can read the full opinion below.

