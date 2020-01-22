Court documents suggest that hitting a deadly parking lot in St. Pete was a racial hatred

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. (WFLA) – Court documents obtained after beating the suspect in a St. Petersburg parking lot revealed new details related to the fatal attack.

The paperwork explains that the surveillance video shows Scott Jenks, 48, repeatedly asking 36-year-old Kristoff Alexander King for his life during a one-hour brawl in the parking lot near The Sports Bar and Grill on 94th Avenue North.

The arrest warrant also indicates that the suspect’s suppression of Jenks was a racial hate crime.

“It’s terrible,” said Dave, the victim’s friend

didn’t want to give his name. “It is absolutely terrible.”

Dave said he went to Jenk’s funeral Tuesday.

“I’ve known Scottie for 20 years,” he said. I somehow raised him. He was like my son. “

On the day of Jenk’s death, the police said there was evidence of trauma, but it was initially unclear exactly how he died. After receiving surveillance material from the Omega Club at 94th Avenue North 1154, the detectives saw what was happening.

Jenks ran around the Northgate shopping center parking lot at 2:56 a.m. At 3:07 a.m., the police said you could hear Jenks pleading and begging for Kristoff at 4:26 a.m., an hour and 19 minutes after the start.

During the beatings, police said the victim could be heard, “No! Please stop! Stop! I am sorry! “He groaned, grunting with excruciating pain.

The victim can also be heard screaming: “Kris, I love you, we are friends. I love you. Kris doesn’t do that. You are my friend, ”says the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant adds that King yelled back the victim with “numerous racial epithets suggesting a hate crime”.

King reportedly shouted, “F *** you! F *** your white life! White mother fucks!”

Officers said metal dropped to the floor at least three times during the strike.

King was arrested and charged with first degree murder. He was held in the Pinellas County Prison.

He said very little during a Wednesday afternoon hearing.

A judge ordered that he be detained without a loan, but an Arthur Hearing will decide whether he can deposit a bond, the judge said. No date has been set for this hearing.

Memorial to Scott Jenks

LAST STORIES: