Court interpreters are still in short supply in Japan as the number of foreign accused increases

A judge asks a Vietnamese suspect who is accused of violating the Immigration Control Act whether the written charge is correct. A court interpreter sends him the question in Vietnamese over a microphone.

“Everything is fine,” he replies with an earpiece at the first hearing of his trial at the Sapporo District Court in November.

This scene is happening more and more across Japan as court cases involving foreign accused go hand in hand with Japan’s growing foreign population.

The Criminal Code provides that a court interpreter must be provided to defendants who do not understand Japanese. The interpreter also translates their charges and other related documents in advance.

Those who wish to become court interpreters are screened, which includes an interview with a judge at each district court that they want to work on before they can be registered.

In the past nine years, however, the number of foreign defendants and witnesses has dropped by over 10 percent, due in part to the high workload and low wages.

There were 3,905 foreign defendants in need of an interpreter convicted of district and quick courts in 2019. This was 1.7 times the number from six years earlier. Most of them were charged with theft and violations of the Immigration and Refugee Law. At the same time, there were 3,586 court interpreters in 61 languages ​​in April 2019, compared to 4,076 interpreters in 2010.

Rika Yoshida, a lecturer at Rikkyo University who worked as a Spanish court interpreter, points out that the risk of mistakes is higher if you have to work several hours at a time.

“Usually several people work as interpreters in (business) conferences. But there is only one in a courtroom, ”said Yoshida. “After long periods of interpreting, your ears start to hum and there is an increased risk of simple mistakes, such as confusion between the yen and the dollar.”

In 2017, around 50 interpreters were interviewed by Sachi Takahata, a professor at Shizuoka University, about 60 percent said they had experienced cases in which they almost misinterpreted the statements in the courtroom. Many lawyers, prosecutors, and judges urged to speak more basic Japanese.

The survey also found that around 60 percent were unsatisfied with their salary because it was low compared to workload or the calculation standards were unclear.

The Supreme Court does not disclose how much court interpreters are paid. Takahata, who has been a Filipino interpreter for over 25 years, says that around an hour of interpreting work earns about 15,000 yen.

However, there is no compensation for the preparatory work, such as translating indictments and summaries of opening statements, which can take four or five hours. In addition, there is no guarantee that interpreters will find regular work.

Critics point out that better wages and training must be offered to attract more interpreters and to keep their numbers in line with the increase in foreign defendants.

“Court translators not only need to understand foreign languages, they also need to have legal knowledge. Because translators know that mistranslation can lead to harder sentences, they have a great responsibility, ”said Takahata.