Court Orders Hillary Clinton Email Deposition

We have been courting the Hillary Clinton emails for years, as you know, we are persevering in justice.

The great news is that United States District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth has answered our request to deposit the former Secretary of State with his emails and documents for Benghazi attacks. The court also ordered the deposition of former Clinton Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills and two other state department officials.

In addition, the court granted our request to cite Google for the relevant documents and records associated with Clinton’s emails during her performance at the State Department.

The ruling is in our demand for records as to “talking points or updates about the Benghazi attack” (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (# 1: 14-cv-01242)).

Remember, it was Judicial Watch that discovered in 2014 that the “talking points” that served as the basis for Susan Rice’s false statements were created by the Obama White House. This FOIA lawsuit directly led to the disclosure of the Clinton email system in 2015.

In December 2018, Judge Lamberth first ordered to discover if the use of a private email server that Secretary Clinton was intended to stimulate FOIA; whether the State Department’s intent to resolve this case in late 2014 and early 2015 was in bad faith; and whether the State Department has properly searched for records that respond to our request. The court also authorized to find out if Benghazi’s controversy led to the Clinton email coverage. The court ruled that Clinton’s email system was “one of the most serious modern crimes in government transparency.” The State and Justice Departments continued to advocate for the email behavior of Clinton and the agency.

Judge Lamberth has overturned Clinton and the Department of State and Justice’s objections on additional discovery limitations:

The discovery thus far has highlighted a remarkable amount of relevant information, but Judicial Watch calls for an additional round of discoveries, and it is understandable. With each discovery that passes, the court is left with more questions than answers.

In addition, Judge Lamberth said he was concerned that both the State Department and the Justice Department would like to close the discovery in this case:

(T) here we have more to learn. While many important questions remain unanswered, the justice department inexplicably follows the position that the Court should close the discovery and rule on dispositive motions. The Court is particularly concerned about this. To argue that the Court now has enough information to determine if a proper search by the State is urgent is important, especially when considering the state’s defective representations of the existence of additional Clinton emails. Instead, the Court will authorize a new round of discoveries

With respect to Clinton, the court found that her prior testimony, mainly through sworn written responses, was not enough:

The Court has examined the many times when Secretary Clinton said he could not remember or remember certain details in his previous interrogative responses. In a deposition, it is more likely that the plaintiff’s attorney could use documents and other testimonials to try to refresh his memory. Thus, in order to avoid the unsatisfactory and inefficient outcome of multiple rounds of unsuccessful interrogation and bring this almost six-year-old case to its conclusion, Judicial Watch will be allowed to clarify and explore Secretary Clinton’s responses in person and immediately after. she. he gives them. The Court agrees with the Judicial Watch – it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton.

We discovered the Clinton email scandal and are pleased that the court authorizes us to directly tell Mrs. Clinton her email conduct and how it affected the people’s “right to know” under the FOIA. The deposition is due on May 16, so stay tuned!