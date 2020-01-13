Court Rejects Seungri’s Second Arrest Warrant Request

Loading...

The Seoul Central District Court issued its decision on Seungri’s request for a detention warrant.

On January 10, it was revealed that the Seoul Central District Procuratorate had filed a request for pretrial detention for Seungri on seven counts.

On January 13, Chief Justice Song Kyung Ho rejected the second request for a pre-trial detention warrant after questioning the accused. He said: “Given the content of the criminal charges that have been laid, as well as the role of the accused, the degree of involvement and the possibility of challenge in these charges, the progress of the prosecution. The investigation, the gathering of evidence and the behavior of the accused in his cooperation with the investigation, it is difficult to recognize the need for (pre-trial) detention. “

This is the second time that the prosecution has asked Seungri for a detention warrant. The first request, in May 2019, was also rejected by the court.

