Court rules Texas can ban abortions during the Pandemic

A federal appeals court supported the state of Texas on Tuesday by allowing the ban on most abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeal for the Fifth Circuit of New Orleans has overturned a lower court’s ruling and affirmed the State’s right to prohibit elective abortions during the situation current crisis.

Abbott and governors in other states have banned elective medical procedures, including abortions, in order to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers caring for victims of the new coronavirus infection.

The Texas Tribune reported that Judge Kyle Duncan, a Donald Trump candidate, cited the United States Supreme Court precedent in his ruling, saying “the individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution do not go away during a public health crisis, but … rights could be reasonably restricted during those times. “

Duncan added:

In the face of an epidemic that can threaten society, a state can implement emergency measures that limit constitutional rights as long as the measures have at least some “real or substantial relationship” with the public health crisis and are “no more.” beyond all matters, a plan, a tangible invasion of rights guaranteed by fundamental law. “

The Fifth Circuit said U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, who blocked the Texas ban, “before fetal viability outside the womb, a state does not have enough interest to justify a direct ban on abortions”, he had erred in his order.

According to Tribune, Duncan said Yeakel’s order “(granted) to abortion providers a general exemption from an emergency measure generally applicable to public health.”

Duncan said Yeakel had represented Abbott’s order as a total ban on abortions.

“Understandable,” he wrote, the government’s executive order is a “temporary adjournment” of many procedures, including colonoscopy.

Abortion is essential, time-sensitive, and you cannot expect a pandemic to happen. Instead of playing politics during a pandemic, @GovAbbott * should * focus on the welfare needs of his constituents.

We will not let this injustice continue. Our patients deserve better.

– Alexis McGill Johnson

Texas anti-election officials exploit crisis # COVID19, prioritizing ideology over science to push beyond its extreme agenda of banning abortion and controlling women.

But that is not the end. Abortion is essential health care.

– NARAL

Members of the abortion industry condemned the Fifth Circuit decision and pledged to take more legal action.