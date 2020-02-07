Court throws 1MDB foreclosures, Umno retains RM213m | Malaysia

Umno stated in his statement that the RM 212.97 million was spent in the last parliamentary elections, among other things. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 7 – The Kuala Lumpur Supreme Court today rejected the government’s offer to collect RM 12.97 million in alleged 1MDB-linked funds from Umno.

Malaysiakini reported that judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan dismissed the foreclosure this morning as part of a judicial process, ruling that the remaining money in Umno’s bank account would not be linked to funds from May 2019, allegedly from his then president, Datuk Seri Najib Razak had been paid up.

“There is nothing left of the money that DSNR (Najib) has deposited in the account (Umno),” said Malaysiakini, adding that the RM 212.97 million had long been spent.

Umno stated in his statement that the RM 212.97 million was spent in the last parliamentary elections, among other things.

Umno was among the 41 companies and individuals forfeited by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to recover a total of RM 270 million in funds allegedly related to 1MDB.

In the same proceedings, Zaini also contested the government’s charges of alleged 1MDB-linked funds from Wanita MCA, Perano Sdn Bhd and Binsabi Sdn Bhd.

The amounts stated in the foreclosures are RM 300,000, RM 337,634.78 and RM 827,250 from Wanita MCA, Perano and Binsabi, respectively.

THERE IS MORE TO COME