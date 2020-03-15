Courteney Cox dances on TikTok and Matthew Perry is confused – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML222d23994ed566b829b3214e0bd8af3911%

When in doubt, Tik withdrew it.

It’s no secret that Courteney Cox has been honing her skills at TikTok with the help of her 15 year old daughter Coconut Arquette. But while the mother-daughter duo has previously filmed some TikTox icons together, the 55-year-old actress walks away on her own.

For her latest video, the actress went on Instagram to show off her dancing skills. She captioned her video, located on Lil jacket“Slidegang!”, “Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #Borant # quarantine, cit ;.

But not everyone “got, quote” their latest TikTok video. In the comments, his former friends co-star Matthew Perry He seemed a little confused by the whole thing.

He commented, “Hello hello, what the hell happened?”

Maybe Cox can teach Perry one or two things the next time they get together.

In case you missed it, a friend Meeting is finally happening. The entire band is registered to attend a special meeting for HBO Max and will be available at the time of launching the streaming service in May 2020.

Watch the TikTok video below:

As Perry got distracted by Cox’s dance moves, Allison Janney I was here for that. She commented, “You are everything.”

Selma Blair He also commented: “I’m very jealous. About your moves.”

