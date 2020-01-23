Courteney Cox liked the post, saying Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were still in love

Courteney Cox liked a tweet about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s undying love for each other.

Cox, who has already given up because she liked photos of Pitt and Aniston’s reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, went back on social media to support her best friend.

The tweet read, “You undoubtedly still love each other.”

Courteney Cox likes comments about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. (Twitter)

The post was a commentary on The Hollywood Reporter’s viral video in which Pitt was backstage at the SAG Awards and watched Aniston receive her trophy.

When pictures of the exes who had shared a sweet moment after winning their respective categories broke through the internet, Cox was involved in the action.

Followers noticed that Aniston’s Friends co-star got hype after a fan account.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow are real friends. (Instagram)

Aniston and Pitt looked pleased in the photos when photographers caught a smile. Another photo showed Pitt lovingly reaching for Aniston’s hand as she walked away.

Aniston was asked in the red carpet interview earlier that night about the attention she paid to her repeated reunion with Pitt during the award season.

“It’s hysterical,” joked Aniston. “But what are you going to talk about?”

Brad Pitt is photographed and reaches for Jennifer Aniston’s hand when she leaves the SAG Awards. (Getty)

Getty photographer Emma McIntrye was in the best position to capture the viral moment, showing what the atmosphere was like behind the scenes.

“(They were both backstage) did the award press,” McIntyre said exclusively to People.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston cross each other on the SAG red carpet. (Getty)

“Jennifer had just signed some posters for SAG and was about to go through the press line. I was running back and forth between the two backstage areas and had just taken a few pictures of Jennifer. I wanted to go when I saw Brad coming in sensed that there would be a photo-worthy moment. “

Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after five years of marriage. Pitt married Angelina Jolie and Aniston in 2015. The two couples have since separated.

Pitt was seen at Aniston’s 50th birthday party in Los Angeles in February. He was also at their Christmas party in December.

