Courteney Cox publishes a retroactive image of the cast of “Friends, quot; enjoying a dinner together just before The Finale was filmed 15 years ago!

The loyal fans of friends could, understandably, barely control their excitement when they saw that Courteney Cox had placed something very special on their favorite social media page. The actress who played Monica in the popular sitcom shared a photo of all “friends, quot; enjoying her” last dinner, quot; just before filming the last episode of the show!

That said, you see Cox, sitting together with Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc around a small table but full of food, enjoying a good meal together no less than 15 years ago!

It was exciting and memorable, but without a doubt very emotional as the show ended.

“The Last Supper” before filming “The Last One” on January 23, 2004. #tbt #friends “, Cox wrote alongside the iconic image he chose to mark Throwback Thursday.

And that wasn’t even everything! The publication was in fact a slide show and also included a close-up photo of the blue cover for the script from the last episode.

The last two-part episode, broadcast in May 2004, indeed became one of the most-watched finals of the show!

It wasn’t long before some famous friends of the actress responded to the kickback pictures.

After all, with such a nostalgic message you will certainly get a lot of positive attention!

That said, Cox co-star and real best friend Jennifer Aniston went to the comments section to make three emojis cry and laugh.

Moreover, Comedian Whitney Cummings saw something very interesting in the photo and did not hesitate to point out: “You and Jens have so many thighs in their hands hahaha.”

As you may know, this very special publication comes at the perfect time, because there is a possible gathering of friends for HBO Max.



