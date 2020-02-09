is Courteney Cox really trying to get Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together again? One of the tabloids claims that. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to starCox is more excited than anyone about Aniston’s and Pitt’s recent reunion at the SAG Awards, where they were photographed behind the scenes. To support his claims, the tabloid notes that Cox liked several posts on social media about the former spouses. That’s true, but the rest of the outlet’s false story isn’t.

“Courteney can’t stop talking about it,” says an alleged source of the publication. “She told friends that not only Jen is coming back with Brad, but marriage is in sight.” The alleged insider goes on to say that Cox has hoped the two have been reviving their romance since Pitt attended Aniston’s birthday party last year. “She was watching a calmer, more sober guy,” says the suspect tipster. “And she wants to see her friend again in the arms of the man she once loved.”

Cox may have liked a few tweets and Instagram posts that Pitt and Aniston participated in at the SAG Awards, but that doesn’t mean that she’s working to bring them back together. Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near the actress who tells us that the story of the tabloid was made up. Cox seems to appreciate that her former friends’ co-star is friends with her ex-husband again, but she doesn’t push for renewed romance.

It is also interesting for the tabloid that Cox is only trying to bring the ex-spouses back together. Already in 2018, Gossip Cop exclaimed Star for falsely reporting that Pitt and Aniston had a baby after they rekindled their romance. What happened to this ridiculous scenario? Well, it was never a reality – so the magazine started ignoring it at all.

Gossip Cop has also exposed many false stories about Cox’s own love life. As early as November, the magazine erroneously claimed that Cox was in a “blossoming romance” with Matthew Perry. In reality, the actress is still with her long-time friend Johnny McDaid.

Gossip Cop Life & Style – a sister of the two tabloids mentioned above – was also dissolved because of the allegation that Cox and Aniston had an argument because Cox was still friends with Justin Theroux. The story was not just made up, it didn’t make sense either, since Aniston is also friends with her second ex-husband. Good or bad, the gossip media like to use the men in Aniston’s life and involve them in their friendship with Cox.

