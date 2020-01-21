Courteney Cox was tired of liking photos of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion

We present: The one in which Monica delivers Brad and Jen.

Apparently everyone is obsessed with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reuniting at the Screen Actors Guild Awards – even the actress’s best friend, Courteney Cox.

After pictures of the former couple who hugged behind the scenes at the awards ceremony appeared on Instagram, Cox was caught with a double hit on a whole lot!

Courteney Cox Liked the Romantic Post (Instagram)

Followers could not help but notice that Aniston’s friends are throwing their support behind the reunion when Fan Account Comments By Celebs put together a series of pictures of the former couple.

The 50-year-old BFF is not the only celebrity who is happy about the possibility of a romantic reunion for the former couple of five.

Britney Spears’ little sister, Jamie Lynn, commented, “We will tell our grandchildren about it. It is that important.”

Jennifer Aniston threw her support behind the reunion online (Instagram)

Rumer Willis admitted that her “tender heart cannot stand it”, while Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart revealed that “at this point in my life she is not emotionally prepared”.

In the meantime, Aniston has revealed that she was touched after learning that her 56-year-old ex-husband paused behind the scenes to see how she received an award on stage, and proudly broadcasted “Wow “cried.

“It means everything (for me),” said actress ET Canada about Pitt’s support.

It means everything to us, Jen …

