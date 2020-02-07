Courtney Act performed on Sydney Harbor Bridge for Mardi Gras

Well, it’s time again, sisters – the carnival season is just around the corner and I really outdid myself last night.

International drag queen superstar Courtney Act performed on the legendary Sydney Harbor Bridge last night to kick off the 2020 gay and lesbian carnival season in Sydney, and I’m not telling anything for anything – I wish my morale was as strict as her wig, hun.

Despite the impending torrential rain and the windy conditions on the old hanger, Courtney shone like the sun in an outstanding performance on the city’s landmark. She played a number of LGBTQIA-loved songs like Kylie Minogue“All The Lovers” and SiaThe hit of “Titanium” was a perfect allusion to the bridge and strength of the community.

While Courtney was still subject to the stunning and famous Sydney Bridge Climb safety suits that we all know and love …

The RuPaulThe drag race alumni were somehow given permission to camp with two fabulous bespoke rainbow shoulder pads (which I am sure were subjected to rigorous security checks).

40 happy kweens were thrown onto the bridge for the unique show DiploIt was the first LGBTQIA performance up there, a big sign of our old gay city and a nice and positive sign of the times.

Happy Mardi Gras fam! Stay safe, take care of each other and spread love.