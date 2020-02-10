Courtney B. Vance brings real drama to big screen in ‘Photograph’

A busy Courtney B. Vance took a break from playing Aretha Franklin’s father in the upcoming “Genius: Aretha” series to discuss Friday’s “The Photograph”.

“The Photograph”, a genuinely romantic Valentine’s Day drama, brings Vance, a best actor Emmy winner like Johnnie Cochran in “The People v. O.J. Simpson American Crime Story,” back to the big screen.

When asked how Cupid’s party piles up at home with the twins Slater and Bronwyn and Angela Bassett, his 22-year-old wife, “Valentine’s Day has not been a big thing,” Vance said, 59.

“Birthdays are the big thing in our house. The children are now 14, 14 and 14 and they just had parties. But Valentine’s Day is OK. “

Courtney B. Vance, left, and Angela Bassett arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok / Invision for the Television Academy / AP Images)

“The Photograph” is an African-American romantic drama with Mae Morton (Issa Rae) seeking understanding from her father, Louis Morton (Vance).

“Louis reminded me a lot of myself, he is a very stable man. The great thing about the story is that my daughter comes to ask about her mother. She tries to learn who this woman was, to get an idea of ​​who she is and what her place in the world is.

“All those beautiful questions that are rarely asked in chocolate. We see the vanilla version so many wonderful times. We rarely see the black Shakespeare, the black “Sliding Doors,” the black “Sophie’s Choice.” This is a great opportunity for us to see that people are people and that everyone has problems.

“Because that’s what this story is about: family and how it extends and sometimes breaks and tears. But you only have one mother and when everything has been said and done, that’s your mother and she’s trying to figure out how to tell her mother can honor.

“I am trying to help her. I am at peace with it and I say to her:” You must find a peace baby. “

“It will be,” Vance predicts, “beautiful for people going on that journey with Issa.”

“Genius: Aretha” starts on Memorial Day with Tony-winning, Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) as the beloved soul singer and Vance as the pastor C.L. Franklin.

“We have eight episodes to explore Aretha’s genius and the craziness of her family. Her genius came from that madness and it is wonderful to show the world all the colors of her life. “

Vance met Aretha twice in the Kennedy Center Honors, but never her father.

“She couldn’t read music,” he now knows. “You play it for her once and she’s in it and would make it hers. Only a few people have that ability.”