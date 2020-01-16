Courtney B. Vance stars in AMC’s 61st Street

January 16 (UPI) – Emmy-starred actor Courtney B. Vance has committed to starring in AMC’s courtroom drama. 61st Street,

The network ordered two seasons, each with eight episodes of the show, which were written by Peter Moffat – whose credits include criminal justice. The night of and High Court.

The series is produced by Executive Mercy only Actor-producer Michael B. Jordan.

Season 1 is scheduled to debut in 2021.

“We couldn’t be more excited when Courtney B. Vance returns to the courtroom 61st Street, “Courtney is the cornerstone of an outstanding ensemble for this ambitious and highly entertaining drama,” said Sarah Barnett, president of the AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, in a statement on Thursday.

Vance will play a public defender who is trying to help a high school athlete arrested in Chicago after being mistaken for a gang member.

The 59-year-old actor was previously seen in the TV series Genius, The People vs. O. J. Simpson: American Criminal History and Flash Forward,

He was recently elected President of the SAG-AFTRA Actors’ Union.