Courtney Cox introduces the Great Controversy

Former friend Courtney Cox has been in the headlines since joining the iconic sitcom crowd, along with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Although the sun has moved for something special due to the coronavirus problem, fans are eagerly waiting for their chance to see the new Central Perk again.

While she enjoys going to the memorial with her Friends, the band has been showing for a while now in the past.

Curator Cox | Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Visiting with ‘Friends

Speaking to Kevin Nealon in February about the reunion of traditional friends on the air over the phone, Cox was ecstatic about the aftermath of the shooting death. of months of greed.

“So it was fun for us to meet together for the first time, in a studio, and really talk about the show,” Cox said. “It’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m really excited.”

The creator is planning to put together more of a party than any other kind of event. “We’re going to have a great time. It’s going to be great,” Cox admitted. “But we didn’t do it and actually sat down and talked and remembered this wonderful experience we had. Have fun. “

Telling a meeting with friends of what he had done for a funny Instagram post in Aniston’s latest article, Cox explained that his co-star friends were constantly gathering.

“I didn’t know for many years, maybe 15 years – and we all got together and they ate,” he explained. “And when we came together, it didn’t – it didn’t happen very often, like the two after we finished the show – it was really fun. We had a lot of fun.”

Cox’s memoir

While the Friends star spent her time on the sitcom, she also mentioned that visiting veteran chef Jimmy Kimmel does not recall many aspects of her time on the show.

“I don’t remember going to that place, I know you have a good memory,” Kimmel said, according to CNN, “I know that everyone is loving and I’m happy and remembered sometimes in my life I was there, I don’t remember the good times. “

However, he lost his memory when asked if he could remember his time so much.

“When I was younger, my brother and two sisters told me I had a problem and I needed to get out of the box, then push me out and lock the door,” he told a press conference. with last year’s Guardian. “I was completely naked and I couldn’t go in.” That would be a shame!

Family family

Cox has revealed that he has spent a lot of time looking at his face, a style he used to call in childhood.

“I grew up thinking that the face was the most important thing … My mother was a good woman. She was nice, kind and giving, but she wasn’t anything else,” Cox admitted New Beauty in 2017. looks great. She thinks it’s a great theme in our family – the way people look and feel good. It’s not a good thing to show when you’re a kid. “

The old sitc star is now comfortable in her own skin and holds the confidence she has gained over the years.

“I’m the best I can be for myself when I’m at peace and at ease.” “The great thing about coming out is that you learn a lot about yourself. Whether in the heart or in the good sense, you learn the trash you played on yourself and never failed. maybe it’s because you enjoy them. ”

Now the right tool is in front of him. “I’m just living the truth,” Cox said. “I have a real commitment to who I am.”