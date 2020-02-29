[Courtois challenges the wrath of Messi ahead of El Clasico]

We study him ‘like a player from Celta Vigo or Levante’

Serious Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has risked angering Lionel Messi forward of Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium goalkeeper has offered an job interview where he asked about the Barcelona captain and was quite disparaging in his reply.

“Do I consider of Messi right before this Clasico? No, not truly. It was the scenario all through my first time with Atlético Madrid, primarily when you participate in Camp Nou for the 1st time, with all these stars. At that moment, if you don’t believe about it, it is because a little something is completely wrong with you. “But currently, I really do not consider about it any longer. For me, Messi, he is a participant like any other. Nightmares since of him? No, never ever (laughs). We analyzed him as we study a participant from Celta Vigo or Levante. There is no distinction.” Supply | Eleven Athletics

Courtois’ job interview did not go unnoticed at Barcelona. The club responded on Twitter with a collection of Messi’s ambitions towards the Real Madrid stopper.

It is by no means a excellent idea to wind up Messi as we have noticed during his profession. The Barcelona captain was in lethal sort previous time out in La Liga much too, netting 4 versus Eibar. Let us see who arrives out on top rated on Sunday.