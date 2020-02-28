Couture scores in OT as Sharks Best Devils three-two – Up News Details San Francisco

SAN JOSE (AP) – Logan Couture scored 38 seconds in additional time, increasing the San Jose Sharks to a three-2 victory about the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night time that induced a five-recreation skid.

Rookie Mario Ferraro and Marcus Sorensen every scored in regulation for San José. Martin Jones designed 22 will save.

Travis Zajac and Nikita Gusev every single had a intention for the Devils, who ended up wanting for their fourth consecutive victory, the highest of the season, but squandered a 2- lead in the next period of time. Cory Schneider stopped 27 photographs.

Couture scored the winner with a move from Evander Kane, who observed the Sharks captain thoroughly open up on the left aspect of the web for his 15th objective. Couture was playing his initial recreation at residence and only the second match in general considering the fact that he lost seven weeks with a damaged bone in his still left ankle.

Zajac was credited with the very first rating of the match and his seventh purpose in his have intention halfway via the to start with time period. Zajac passed the disc over Jones and defender Marc-Edouard Vlasic, devoid of realizing it, released the disc into the objective while hoping to apparent it.

The Devils capitalized on a rotation of the Sharks to just take a 2- lead with considerably less than 5 minutes remaining in the first when Gusev took the disk from defender Jacob Middleton deep in the Shark place and broke absolutely free for a objective of rupture

The Sharks slice the lead in fifty percent at the starting of the 2nd when Ferraro scored his next target in a wrist shot from the blue line.

They tied him in Sorensen’s small hand intention, his seventh, at 15: 58 of the next.

Notes: The Devils experienced won 5 of their previous 7 and acquired a point in 11 of their former 14, likely eight-three-three on that stretch. … Schneider manufactured consecutive openings for the very first time because October 12 and 14. … The Sharks withdrew F Lean Bergmann from the Barracuda of San José, their AHL affiliate. … Sharks C Antti Suomela was place on the list of wounded reserves. … Sharks D Dalton Prout (concussion) is day to day. … Rookie Noah Gregor’s aid in Ferraro’s target was the initial of his NHL profession.

Sharks: Pittsburgh host on Saturday.

