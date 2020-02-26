Coventry 1 – 1 Rotherham

Matty Godden's header canceled a howl from Coventry goalkeeper Marko Marosi, although the top two in League 1, Rotherham and Sky Blues, fought in a resounding one-one attract.

Freddie Ladapo set the Millers previously mentioned Marosi's oversight, but Godden kept the degree of Sky Blues in factors with the leaders and with a sport in hand.

Rotherham led in the 23rd minute when the Slovak cap Marosi still left the routine corner of Daniel Barlaser and Ladapo stabbed at home his 13th intention of the period.

Marosi produced partial amendments with a high-quality finger conserve to stay clear of Ladapo's stylish twist and fired doubling the visitors' gain.

Coventry improved and wanted a punishment when Callum O & # 39 Hare appeared to be slash by Richard Wooden when capturing from six yards.

But the Sky Blues stabilized in the 47th minute when Godden, 8 yards absent, headed property a very good header from the centre of Fankaty Dabo for his 12th of the season.

Coventry, now undefeated in 12 league video games, was near to a winner at the time of detention, but Godden, unmarked in a corner, came ahead.