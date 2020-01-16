Coverili’s first commercial debut for Lili Reinhart – See it here! | Beauty, Lili Reinhart, Video

Lili ReinhartThe first CoverGirl ad has arrived!

The 23-year-old Riverdale actress is the star of the beauty brand’s new Clean Fresh line advertising campaign, which is “designed to give a youthful glow, the newly launched collection is vegan and talc-free, formaldehyde, sulfates, parabens and phthalates. “

The Clean Fresh collection includes a light foundation, a non-sticky tinted lip oil, a versatile light stick and a long-lasting cream blush.

“I love experimenting with makeup, but people have the bad habit of hiding their skin under layers and layers of product”, Lili shared with people on the use of makeup. “I am working with CoverGirl on this campaign to promote the idea that natural skin is beautiful.”

The Clean Fresh collection was formulated to improve natural skin, rather than masking it, which reflects “what I represent and how I wear my makeup on a daily basis”.

