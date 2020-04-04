Covid-19: 2,298 Malaysians still stranded in 47 nations | Malaysia

Travellers are pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 17, 2020. — Image by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A complete of 2,298 Malaysians are continue to stranded in 47 nations owing to, between other people, flight cancellations and journey constraints imposed by these nations around the world adhering to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy International Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar mentioned his ministry had so significantly introduced residence 4,811 Malaysians from quite a few afflicted nations.

“The largest group of Malaysians continue to stranded overseas was in India at 1,016 men and women, followed by Thailand (172), New Zealand (136), Pakistan (128), Vietnam (122), Saudi Arabia (83), Australia (77 persons), the Philippines (66), Sri Lanka (65) and Nepal (43),” he reported in a assertion right here right now.

He reported these Malaysians had gone abroad for shorter-term visits this sort of as vacations and to show up at to household matters.

Kamarudin reported two Malindo Air chartered flights, OD210 and OD222, carrying 270 Malaysians who have been stranded in Chennai and Trichy arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Intercontinental Airport (KLIA) at 4.15am and 4.51pm right now respectively.

“A total of 3 Malindo Air chartered flights from New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai are predicted to get there on April 5 and 6. As of 5 pm today, 2,567 Malaysians stranded in India have been flown property,” he explained.

On some latest video clip footage of the bad circumstances of quarantine centres in India, Kamarudin claimed Malaysians quarantined by Indian authorities ended up included in a tabligh rally held at Markaz Nizamudin on March 10 to 13.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs by means of the Malaysian Large Commission in New Delhi has been in make contact with with the authorities of India and in specific the Ministry of International Affairs (MEA) of India whereby they have pledged their entire interest and co-operation.

‘‘I have also directed a representative of the Malaysian Higher Fee in New Delhi to go to and give acceptable assistance to Malaysians housed in the quarantine centres,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin, who is also the Foreign Ministry’s Covid-19 Activity Drive chairman, reported 66 travellers consisting of 43 Malaysians, 22 Singaporeans and a United Kingdom citizen (husband or wife of a Malaysian) arrived at KLIA at 8.05 pm today from Nepal.

At 10.30pm today, 115 Malaysians stranded in Vietnam were scheduled to get there at KLIA via professional flight MH767.

“We request for the co-procedure of Malaysians to be affected person and comprehend that the process of bringing our people today property requires negotiations and often they get time.

‘‘The Ministry of International Affairs is committed to making certain that the welfare, protection and well being of Malaysians who are nonetheless stranded abroad will proceed to be a precedence, “he stated. — Bernama