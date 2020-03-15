Covid-19: 234 Coronavirus-hit Indian Indians Reach India – News from India

More than 200 Indians, including students and pilgrims stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, arrived in India early on Sunday, said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Indians returned by plane of Iranian carrier Mahan Air, landed in Mumbai.

In recent days, India has carried out several evacuations of Indian nationals from Iran.

Iran is among the hardest hit Middle Eastern countries with 611 deaths and 12 729 coronavirus cases

With Jaishankar, he thanked the Iranian authorities for helping India evacuate its nationals who returned by Mahan Air flight, an Iranian carrier. They landed in Mumbai.

“234 Indians stranded in Iran arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam (Dham Gaddam) and Team @India_in_Iran for your hard work. Thanks to the Iranian authorities, ”the minister tweeted.

234 Indians stranded in #Iran arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and the @India_in_Iran team for their hard work. Thanks to the Iranian authorities.

– Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2020

Iran is among the hardest hit countries in the Middle East with 12 729 cases, and even senior officials are testing positive. On Saturday, it was reported that another 97 people were killed in the coronavirus epidemic, raising the death toll in that country to 611.

In recent days, India has carried out several evacuations of Indian nationals from Iran.

The first batch of 58 Indians were brought to the C-17 Globemaster, the largest military aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF) inventory, on Tuesday, followed by another evacuation of 44 people on Friday.

The aircraft, which departed from Hindon Air Force Base on Monday night and returned Tuesday morning, also brought in swab samples of 529 Indians to perform laboratory tests and check for disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Also read: 58 evacuees from Iran housed in isolation at Hindon Air Force Medical Facility; remain asymptomatic

India and Iran have launched evacuation operations stranded on each other’s territory and pledged full co-operation in this regard.

India is trying to set up a laboratory in Iran to test all Indians for coronavirus to accelerate their exit, meanwhile their samples are being sent to India in groups for testing on Mahan Air special flights.

India has reported two deaths and 84 coronavirus positive cases so far.

The center has declared the coronavirus a disaster to unlock funding for states that will mobilize resources aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly virus.

Two new cases on Saturday – one each in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir – have taken the number of confirmed infections to 84. The Union Ministry of Health said 10 have recovered and released them.

.