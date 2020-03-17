COVID-19: 3 new situations just take Cyprus to 49

Cyprus recorded a few new circumstances of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total in the Republic to 49 during the second 7 days of the outbreak, the Overall health Ministry introduced.

In accordance to the latest facts from the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, two of the new conditions arrived into speak to with a particular person that was confirmed with the virus a few days ago.

The third human being returned from Belgium and was confined at house, right before contacting the authorities at the time indicators began to arise.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Device of the Ministry of Overall health begun to keep track of down the contacts of the a few cases and will consider samples for tests.

The whole selection of verified conditions with COVID-19 went up to 49, 27 of which experienced contacts with other verified circumstances.

Seven cases have been confirmed in the Turkish occupied north bringing the complete of Covid-19 situations for divided Cyprus to 56.

The Ministry stated that tests is centered on protocols of the Globe Well being Group and the European Centre for Disorder Management and Avoidance (ECDC) in accordance to obtainable scientific facts and prioritizing true needs.

“Citizens are for that reason urged to rely on the judgment of health and fitness pros, supplied that globally there is a lack of health care gear applied for laboratory analysis. Needless checks can lead to difficulties for our fellow citizens who really have to have it,” explained the Health and fitness Ministry.

The Ministry also welcomed the positive response of the Cyprus Professional medical Association.

“As in these types of instances, the professional medical neighborhood has proven professionalism and a substantial perception of duty. Defending General public Overall health is everyone’s responsibility.”

The Wellbeing Ministry has also issued a decree that puts a selling price ceiling on face masks, thermometers and antiseptics to prevent profiteering in a time of disaster.