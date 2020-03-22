Covid-19: 4 family members of Pune woman who tested for positivity have also been infected – News from India

A Pune woman who tested positive for coronavirus and infected four more people, though her source of her own infection remains inapplicable for the time being, could be a “possible” case for the transmission of coronavirus in the community, Pune administration officials said on Sunday.

Pune recorded four more cases on Sunday, taking the numbers to the district by 27. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the number of positive cases in the state had increased to 74, with 10 more cases including Pune’s four cases reported as of Saturday night.

According to health officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation, four of the six first contacts of the woman proved to be positive. The four include members of her family who will be admitted to Naidu Hospital from Bharati Hospital, where the woman has been admitted for treatment. The rest of her family is currently quarantined at that hospital. The woman is currently in critical condition and has ventilator support.

“The four include the patient’s son, son-in-law, sister and daughter sister. The patient’s husband and daughter also showed symptoms like fever,” said a doctor at Bharati Hospital.

The 41-year-old woman has no history of traveling to foreign countries and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 17th. The central team visited Pune on Saturday to examine possible sources that could infect the woman, a resident of the area on Sinhgad Road, from where Pune’s two Covid-19 cases were reported on March 10.

The woman attended a wedding in Navi Mumbai earlier this month and also used public transport to go to Aangandwadi in Panshet area of ​​Pune where she works as a sevika. The driver who drove his family from Navi Mumbai to Pune is also quarantined.

Ward commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Saturday said that about four family members who came into direct contact with the patient were isolated in their homes while the taxi driver she had rented was quarantined at Naidu Hospital.

“We have already found over 100 people who have come in contact with the patient, and we have also contacted people who have come in contact with four members of the patient’s family. This number can run in the hundreds. The central government team visited the hospital where the woman was admitted to decide if the case was a local or community transfer. Officials believe a local transfer could occur if a patient unknowingly comes in contact with any positive patient, “said Mhaisekar.

Community Transmission is the third phase of a pandemic that India desperately wants to avoid. The pandemic is currently in its second phase in India.

