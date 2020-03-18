Covid-19 | 52 Coronavirus Test Labs for 1.3 Billion People: Assessment – News from India

From orders banning public gatherings to tagging people under quarantine to identify them, make it impossible to socialize to close educational institutions, state governments have spared no effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nevertheless, experts question the willingness of state machines to cope with the possible transmission of disease in the community, which has hitherto been restricted to travelers from other countries who come in contact and infect locals, and Indian nationals who become infected during foreign tours and transmitting the virus to their close contacts upon return.

There are no more than 50,000 isolation beds that can accommodate patients or suspected coronavirus cases in a country of 1.3 billion people across the nation’s hospitals, most of them in capitals and major county hospitals. There are only 52 swab test laboratories in the country, which go to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for the final test and confirmation of coronaviruses. There is only one testing lab in Bihar and two in Gujarat. These 52 laboratories have the capacity to run 1,000 tests per day, unlike the 12-day Wuhan China lab that can perform 10,000 tests per day.

Health ministry officials said the government is ordering one million setsfrom abroadDue to increased testing capacity, private laboratories were allowed to carry out coronavirus tests on the advice of a physician.

Dr A Snop Kumar, Head of Critical Care at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikkode, who played a key role in diagnosing nipah virus in north Kerala two years ago, said, “We need to reduce testing time in laboratories. We need more laboratories and isolation wards. . We need to be equipped to treat a large number of patients and quarantine locally. “

Experts also question the training of medical staff to deal with the pandemic and say governments need to hire anganwadi staff and accredited social health activists to come up with a mitigation plan requiring every house to be quarantined and scanned. And only a few states like Kerala have set up specialized centers for counseling people who tested positive for Covid-19. “Counseling patients and families is an important part of treating coronaviruses. We have asked states to establish specialized counseling centers, “said Dr. T Sundararaman, former director of the National Center for Health Resources.

Sundararaman said scaling laboratory tests for Covid-19 is possible because it is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) that is also done in the case of other diseases like dengue or HIV. “More testing will increase cases, but it should not create fear. It will help implement the mitigation plan, ”he said.

Government officials in several districts, especially in central and northern India who speak Hindi, have acknowledged restrictions on health infrastructure. “Our government hospitals are not fully equipped to treat patients (even) on normal days … if there are large numbers of patients. There will be chaos everywhere,” said a UP government health department official. “The need of the hour is to decentralize and create facilities at the local level. We need separate taluk level isolation departments and (should) involve the private sector. “

Maharashtra and Kerala

Only 137 so farpersonsall over India tested positive for coronavirus and 13 people, including two Italian tourists, recovered. Three people have died so far in India; most cases were reported from Maharashtra followed by Kerala.

The spread of coronavirus has not been rapid in India so far, but data show that in many European countries the number of cases has increased after increased random testing in the community. With the first oneinfections in India reported in early March, the country is at its most vulnerable stage. Experts have warned of a possible jump in cases after the government starts scaling up the number of testing facilities.

In Maharashtra, all exams were delayed and educational institutions closed. The state also decided to put an indelible ink mark on the hands of people placed under self-quarantine for easy identification.

“The next 15-20 days are the most important for the country. We will have to take all precautions. It has been noticed that the epidemic increase in the second and third weeks is very large and therefore the state government does not want to take any risks, ”said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Dr Behram Pardiwala, an internal medicine specialist at Wockhardt Hospital, said the state government was in the right direction. “I don’t think the government can do more than this … it does a good job … we’re still between Phase 1 and 2. Any further restrictions would not be advisable.”

Anant Bhan, Global Health and Policy researcher, however, said, “We are all talking about insulating beds, but we also need to make sure that all of these beds are equipped with fans. Covid-19 leads to the development of pneumonia, so patients should be kept on ventilators. But in Mumbai the number of fans is limited and it is mostly busy. ”

Of the Indian states, Kerala has been shown to be the best equipped. But the second round of Covid-19 cases dispelled this myth with 24 cases reported within a week. The number of cases in Kerala is 26 and 18,011 are quarantined. The state has about 5,000 insulation beds and four testing labs. Health minister K K Shailaja blamed people coming from abroad for the spread by saying they did not report the symptoms. “Three Italian returnees from Pathanamthitta infected eight others. We expected excursions to occur in cases, but to our troubles added the irresponsible behavior of some returnees,” she said.

Dr Kumar said the state appears to have recovered after recovering three patients who were positive in January. The country’s first Covid-19 patient, a medical student returning from Wuhan, China, was hospitalized on January 28. At least 100 people contacted were quarantined in their homes.

“Although Kerala is best equipped to operate the Covid-19, there are still many differences. There are no test facilities at the district level. The state must make testing an effective mechanism.”

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, several district hospitals were found to have no tables set up to treat suspicious patients, especially in smaller districts like Barabanki.

Barely 29 kilometers from the capital, Lukawa, the Barabanki District Hospital provides scant information about the disease. “Sahab batayenge (cheese will say),” was the almost common response of all doctors. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Barabanki, SK Singh, said his team was prepared.

There was no separate queue at Bahraich Hospital for patients who have symptoms similar to those shown by Covid-19. The patient asked, “What happens if an infected patient is OK? Many would get infected.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr DK Singh said there was no reason to worry as the hospital had a team trained and added that the ward was packed with N95 masks, thermal scanners, body protection suits and medicines.

At a recent meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered his ministers to visit the districts to review the measures taken by the state. In all 75 districts, a total of 1,268 beds are reserved for isolation wards, officials said.

West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar

In West Bengal, although Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday invoked the Epidemic Act of 1897 and announced a fund of Rs 200 crore to create a medical infrastructure to deal with a pandemic, there are not enough isolation beds in the border districts of Maldah, Murshidabad. , North Dinajpur and Birbhum, home to workers who move to other states each year.

The state has about 163 insulation beds for 90.2 million inhabitants. There is only one test facility although officials said that more facilities would be made in consultation with the Indian Medical Research Council. “The government has stepped up measures to control and control the disease. We have a helpline number 24/7, ”said Ajay Chakraborty, director of the state health service.

Banerjee said the state has special problems due to high population density and shares international borders with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Neighboring Sikkim announced a ban on the entry of people, including tourists and migrant workers, from other states and sealed three of the five entry points.

In the two densely populated eastern states of Jharkhand and Bihar, there are only four testing laboratories and just over 4,000 isolation beds. The population of the two countries is 130 million.

Both states have created special funds to combat coronavirus and called for an Epidemic Act. “That no positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Bihar testify to this fact,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). “However, there are some gaps at the Patna airport where I did not find anyone to distribute forms or screen travelers when I returned from Goa via Mumbai on Sunday (March 15). Otherwise, arrangements seemed sufficient,” he said.

Director of the Rajendra Memorial Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Pradeep Das said the only laboratory in the state has the capacity to test 700 samples per day. “We have tested 40 samples so far and all of them are negative.”

J&K, Ladakh, Punjab

In Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, officials have been guarding more than 100 people who have returned from abroad in the last month. “From 52testing laboratories in the country, J&K has three – 2 in Kashmir and 1 in Jammu. We have activated them in the shortest time, “said Bhupinder Kumar,director of the National Health Mission and nodal officer for the Covid-19 campaign at J&K.

Sharba Samba’s Kaily Mandi Halq, Ravinder Singh Sambyal, who has seven wards for 1,600 people, said, “There is no smoking, no awareness and no readiness in primary health centers.”

Darshan Bharti, a resident of the border town of Poonch, said: “The administration has issued injunctions under section 144 Cr. PC (Criminal Procedure Code) that no one takes seriously. However, several posters and pantry have been brought to light.”

Suresh Sharma of Bishna, Jammu Rural Belt, said, “In Bishnah, Deoli and Makhanpur, several people, who have returned from abroad, are quarantined and are visited daily by health teams to see their symptoms.”

In Punjab, which sees a huge number of non-resident Indian visitors in April, tracking foreigners is a difficult task. Punjab has entrusted 3,000 midwifery nurses and 15,000 accredited social health activists with the task of accompanying more than 60,000 travelers with a history of traveling abroad.

Ventilators were found to be unavailable in civilian hospitals including Sangrur, Barnala and Mansa. “We are fully prepared to fight any epidemic, and as far as fan availability is concerned, that number is sufficient. However, we are increasing its availability every day, ”said State Nodes Officer Dr Gagandeep Singh

Haryana, Uttarakhand, Northeast.

There is only one positive case of coronavirus in neighboring Haryana and health authorities say they are fully prepared to fight the virus. “Arrangements have been made to deal with the workforce and with isolation departments to combat the virus in case there is any positive case,” said Director, Integrated Disease Control Program, Dr. Usha Gupta.

Officials said awareness of the disease in the smaller towns and villages was rudimentary.

In Uttarakhand, two days after a positive Covid-19 case was confirmed in Dehradun on Sunday, the Uttarakhand government quarantined the entire campus of the Forest Research Institute and Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, where the first infected patient resides.

More than 600 people have been quarantined by the state government, said a state health department official. JC Pandey, public relations officer of the Uttarakhand Health Department, said the state has about 2,000 doctors, about 1,700 of whom are directly involved in dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.

Most other northeastern states have ordered the closure of all schools by April 15 and have created isolation wards to accommodate up to 100 patients. “We can increase the number as needed,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

