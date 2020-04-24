COVID-19: A lot more than 200 WorkSafeBC promises submitted for virus exposure at perform

Write-up content material

Far more than 50 percent of the 237 British Columbians that have filed promises for COVID-19 exposure in the workplace are well being or social workers, according to WorkSafeBC.

WorkSafeBC facts display that as of April 15, 123 personnel in the services-health care and social expert services sectors submitted for compensation, representing 52 for every cent of the promises so significantly.

There have been 30 claims in the assistance sector such as accommodation and the food business, 27 had been from unknown businesses (this sort of as individuals not included by WorkSafeBC,) 12 in the community sector, and 12 in self-insured companies.

The relaxation of the statements ended up in manufacturing, development, transportation and warehousing, and trade, which include retail and wholesale, according to WorkSafeBC.

Statements submitted for COVID-19 contracted by a get the job done-linked publicity are adjudicated on a case-by-circumstance foundation.

Staff are entitled to compensation if specified disorders are met, such as proof that the worker has contracted COVID-19, and whether the nature of the worker’s employment produced a possibility of contracting the condition noticeably higher than the normal publicity chance of the public at huge.

