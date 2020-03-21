Covid-19: Abim, NUJ, PoWR start particular fund for journalists | Malaysia

A palace consultant distributes foods and drinks to media staff camped outside the house Istana Negara, February 29, 2020. A particular fund to facilitate journalists in carrying out their obligations all through the Covid-19 outbreak was launched right now. — Image by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim), National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and People’s Eyesight Project (PoWR) nowadays introduced a specific fund to aid journalists in carrying out their obligations through the Covid-19 outbreak.

The challenge aimed at raising donations to go over the price tag of particular products these kinds of as experience masks, disinfectant and other necessities to be given free of demand to journalists.

“The challenge is a indication of solidarity among the Malaysians to appreciate the sacrifice of journalists on responsibility who encounter uncertain threats in purchase to provide speedy and exact reports to the people.

“The struggles of journalists need to not be missed specifically in ensuring that they are normally healthy and harmless while carrying out their obligations,” stated the organisations in a joint assertion listed here nowadays.

It stated people and organisations seeking to enable could channel their contributions to the Community Financial institution account variety 3077428903 (National Union of Journalists Malaya). — Bernama