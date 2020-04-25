Covid-19: After nearly 20,000 coronavirus deaths, UK will test drones for drug delivery – world news

As the number of deaths from coronavirus approaches 20,000 across the United Kingdom, Boris John’s government on Friday approved tests to use unmanned drones initially to islands and remote locations in the country.

The death toll announced on Friday was 19,506, with 143,464 cases. This number refers to deaths in hospitals rather than in private homes, nursing homes and hospices, raising concerns that the actual figure may have exceeded 20,000, making the UK one of the hardest hit in Europe.

Announcing figures and details in a daily briefing for Downing Street, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the trial of unmanned drug delivery drones as UK health authorities continue to tackle the scale of the pandemic amid reports that several mistakes were initially made.

Shapps said: “I … gave the green light to tests for drones delivering medical supplies. Earlier this year, we allocated £ 28 million to Southampton and Portsmouth to develop a future traffic zone.”

“As part of that initiative, £ 8 million has been set aside to test drones and how they can be used to deliver goods in years and decades. Of course, we now have urgent needs, so we use that testing program as part of our response to Covid-19.” .

“As a result, I have to start trials next week that will transport medical supplies and equipment to St. Mary’s Hospital, near Newport on Wight Island,” he added.

Asked the government to announce the terms in which it would consider easing some of its lockout restrictions, Shapps repeated five tests earlier set by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who replaces Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The five tests are: that the National Health Service can still cope; that the daily mortality rate falls sustainably and consistently; that the infection rate is declining; that operational challenges are met and most importantly, that there is no risk of another climax.

