Covid-19: All mosque routines cancelled for 10 days, suggests minister | Malaysia

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri mentioned all activities in mosques and suraus, including congregational prayers, are to be suspended for 10 days starting from these days. — Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — All routines in mosques and suraus, together with congregational prayers, are to be suspended for 10 days beginning from currently, minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri introduced these days.

Zulkifli, who was serving as the Federal Territories Mufti, claimed this selection applies to the Federal Territories, but explained it would be up to the respective condition Islamic authorities to make a decision on the implementation of the 10-day suspension.

Zulkifli produced the announcement right after acquiring the assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on what was made a decision at a assembly yesterday involving a particular committee of a countrywide-degree council on Islamic affairs.

He stated the conference yesterday at the Lodge Pulse Grande, Putrajaya experienced decided that “all things to do in mosques and surau together with Friday prayers and congregational prayers are postponed setting up from March 17-26, 2020”.

“Mosque and surau committees are suggested to have out cleaning and disinfection functions as a basic safety evaluate to steer clear of infection. The 10 (10) working day period of time is subject to the tips and sights of the Health Ministry of Malaysia,” he mentioned in his announcement now.

Zulkifli reported the meeting had also resolved on funeral preparations in the occasion of deaths happening due to Covid-19, with the management of the continues to be to be performed according to a earlier February 2015 conclusion by the very same committee in its 107th assembly on how the stays of deceased Muslims suspected or confirmed of remaining contaminated with the Ebola virus.

He included the committee had resolved that each the decisions regarding the 10-day suspension of mosque and surau routines, as effectively as the management of the stays of Muslim Covid-19 people would be still left to the respective condition Islamic authorities’ thought.

Malaysia at the moment has not recorded any deaths thanks to the Covid-19 virus.

