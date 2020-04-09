Covid-19: Armed Forces personnel assistance wellness personnel perform screenings at airports | Malaysia

Passengers carrying masks at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, April 9 — Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel are now not only assisting police at roadblocks but also aiding overall health personnel to conduct health and fitness screenings at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2.

Their existence at equally airports is to relieve the stress borne by Ministry of Wellness (MOH) team to display Malaysians arriving from overseas to suppress the distribute of Covid-19.

MAF coordinating officer at KLIA, Col Dr Mohd Izwan Hussin reported 38 officers and personnel from the MAF had been stationed on a 3-shift rotation at the two intercontinental airports since March 23.

“MAF staff will assist MOH personnel in protecting the social length amongst passengers who have just arrived, as nicely as conducting health screenings on the passengers these as examining their entire body temperature and inquiring about their journey record.

“If a passenger is identified to have Covid-19 indicators, he or she will be isolated and despatched to the clinic, although individuals without having symptoms will be transported by the National Disaster Administration Agency instantly to specified quarantine centres,” he informed Bernama here these days.

Dr Mohd Izwan explained his workforce screened concerning 300 and 1,000 passengers daily, and the majority of them ended up Malaysians who experienced been granted permission to return dwelling.

In the meantime, MOH wellness officer at KLIA Dr Harishah Talib stated guidance from the MAF had assisted simplicity and speed up the overall health screening process.

Dr Harishah explained the ministry’s personnel experienced formerly struggled to deal with huge numbers of travellers at a time, owing to the absence of staff.

“Only 20 to 26 MOH staff members are stationed at KLIA and KLIA 2. Even so, with the existence of MAF staff at the airports, it cuts down the workload of MOH staff.

“With MAF personnel right here, the predicament is also less than much better command and the passengers who arrive provide very good cooperation and manage a distance of at least one-metre from every other,” she explained.

In the meantime, checks by Bernama today uncovered that about 10 passengers were being isolated to be taken to the clinic just after they have been suspected to have indicators of the disorder.

Several foreigners were also seen ready for their flights at KLIA.

An airport formal who declined to be named claimed most of the foreigners there had been waiting around for flights to return to their respective international locations, whose borders have been nonetheless open up to their citizens.

Bernama was also informed that no Malaysians have been existing at KLIA besides all those arriving from overseas, when checks uncovered quite a few illegal immigrants getting accompanied by Immigration officials handling the deportation system. — Bernama