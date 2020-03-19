Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to acquaint L-G with plan to close some government offices – News from India

The spread of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) is forcing the Delhi government to shut down some of its departments by March 31 to prevent the possible spread of the deadly disease in the city, officials said. on Thursday.

Coronaviruses Latest Live Updates

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to discuss this proposal with Governor Anil Baijal at a meeting scheduled at 4:15 am with Raja Niwas. Coronavirus infected 13 people in the city.

“The proposal is for most departments to be closed by March 31. But departments dealing with essential services such as health, food and home supplies, Delhi Jal board of directors, Delhi Fire Department and so on are likely to remain open,” he said senior government official on condition of anonymity.

Another official said that all proceedings since the end of the Delhi government have been completed. “The green L-G signal is expected which is one of the reasons why the Chief Minister will meet with him today,” the official said.

The staggering office timetable for some departments, which was made during an odd road rationalization scheme when air pollution peaked in the city, is also being investigated, the official added.

The proposal comes after a delegation of the Welfare Officer of the Government of Delhi (DGEWA), met with Kejriwal to request a week of leave and submitted a memorandum stating that about 2.5 lakh people are employed in the city government and that most of them are in public affairs. making them vulnerable to infection.

The association suggested that the government could completely close 86 wards. These include Departments of Arts, Culture and Languages, Departments of Tourism, Development and Education.

It has also been suggested that 68 government offices be allowed to operate on alternate days, with the MLO home and office closed because the property and driver’s license can be issued later.

Coronavirus latest news and headlines

In a tweet, Kejriwal on Thursday urged people to work from home. “I have ordered all Delhi schools, colleges and universities to be fully closed, both for students and staff, by March 31. All exams, including board exams, will be held only after March 31. I urge all Delhi students to they work as much as possible from the #DelhiFightsCrona home, “he said.

Officials said the Chief Minister and L-G also explored the possibility of restricting passenger flow in public transport. “But it was also noted that Delhi, the national capital, putting curbs on public transport would be extremely difficult and could cause embarrassment to more people. The matter is still under discussion,” said a third official.

.