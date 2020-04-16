COVID-19: B.C. business enterprise help team set up

Posting material

A new guidance support for the much more than 500,000 modest enterprises in B.C. is staying established to enable them navigate the pandemic.

The B.C. Ministry of Work, Economic Improvement and Competitiveness states the B.C. Enterprise COVID-19 Assistance Services will be operated by Tiny Company BC, a non-revenue firm.

The service will act as a a person-prevent resource to response queries about supports obtainable to companies from the provincial and federal governments, business and neighborhood companions, in accordance to a ministry information launch on Thursday.

Commencing on Thursday, advisors are accessible Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT at 1 833 254-4357.

Inquiries can also be emailed to covid@smallbusinessbc.ca, or raised on the live-chat feature readily available on SBBC’s dedicated internet site: https://covid.smallbusinessbc.ca

The ministry claims aid is offered in numerous languages and a get in touch with-again aspect will be in position to help control substantial get in touch with volumes.

SBBC’s devoted web page will include things like announcements from business and neighborhood associates, as very well as a selection of resources, which include webinars and realistic tools.

In addition, SBBC will carry on to present its normal provider, like obtain to specialist business advisors, academic solutions, and totally free means in the context of COVID-19.

The B.C. Business enterprise Covid-19 Assistance Provider is funded by the B.C. federal government and the Governing administration of Canada as a result of Western Financial Diversification Canada.

