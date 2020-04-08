It was early spring when British scientists told bald truth to their government. “It was very likely,” they said, that Covid-19 was now “continuously transmitted” in the United Kingdom.

If unlimited and if the virus behaves like in China, up to four-fifths of Britons can be infected and one in hundreds can die, scientists wrote in March, members of an official committee set up to model the spread of pandemic influenza 2. Their estimate did not accurately reveal this , but that was a prediction of more than 500,000 deaths in this nation of nearly 70 million.

Yet, the next day, March 3, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was his cheerful couple. He joked that he was still shaking hands with everyone, including the hospital treating coronavirus patients.

“Our country is still extremely well prepared,” Johnson said as Italy reached 79 deaths. “We already have the fantastic NHS,” the National Public Health Service, “fantastic testing systems and fantastic surveillance of the spread of the disease.”

Next to him at the Downing Street press conference was Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser and epidemiologist himself. Whitty conveyed the broad conclusions of the modeling committee, including predicting a possible 80% infection rate and subsequent deaths. But he played them, saying that the number of people infected was probably “a lot smaller,” and everything along with the “total” is speculative.

The exceptional tone of that meeting was in sharp contrast to the growing discomfort of many of the government’s behind-the-scenes scientific advisers. They were already convinced that Britain was on the verge of a catastrophic epidemic, a Reuters investigation revealed.

Interviews with more than 20 British scientists, key officials and senior sources from the Johnson Conservative Party, as well as studies of minutes of advisory committee meetings and public testimony and documents show that these scientific advisers concluded early on that the virus could be devastating.

But interviews and documents also reveal that scientists whose advice led Downing Street did not clearly signal their or growing fear of the public or government. By March 12, the level of risk, set at the recommendation of scientists by top government medical advisers, remained “moderate”, suggesting only the possibility of a broader outbreak.

“You know, there are a small number of people in the middle who absolutely understood what it was and was likely to happen,” said John Edmunds, a professor of infectious disease modeling and a key government advisor, known for his work on Ebola monitoring. Edmunds was among those who had previously called on the government to raise the alert level.

From the outset, Edmunds said, the work of scientists has shown that, with only limited interventions, the virus will trigger a “huge epidemic” in which the British health service will not “get anywhere near” and cannot cope with it. This was clear from the beginning. “

But he said, “I think there is some concern about not wanting to panic people unnecessarily.”

Johnson, who himself contracted the virus, moved slower than leaders of many prosperous countries in adopting the blockade. He has been criticized for not moving faster to organize mass tests and mobilize supplies of rescue equipment and beds. Johnson was hospitalized on April 5, and was transferred to intensive care the next day.

It is still too early to judge the final stability of the UK’s early response. If history finds it lacking, then the criticism of the prime minister may have been that, instead of ignoring the advice of his scientific advisers, he did not question their assumptions.

Interviews and records published so far suggest that the scientific committees that advised Johnson did not study, until mid-March, the possibility of a severe cover-up adopted early in China, where the disease arose in December, followed by much of Europe and finally by Britain itself . Scientific conclusions: The British, many of them assume, would simply not accept such restrictions.

UK scientists are also largely convinced – and once the new virus escapes from China, quarantine measures are unlikely to succeed. The minutes of the technical committees reviewed by Reuters indicate that little attention was paid to the preparation of the mass testing program. Second minutes and interviews show that Britain has closely followed a well-established plan to fight the flu pandemic – not this deadly disease. The scientists involved, however, deny that the flu concentration has changed much in the end.

As countries debate how to combat the virus, some experts say here, a lesson from British experience may be that governments and scientists around the world need to increase the transparency of their planning so that their thinking and assumptions are open to challenge.

John Ashton, a clinician and former Regional Director of Public Health England, a government agency overseeing healthcare, said government advisers are taking a stance and adhering to limited assumptions. They were too “narrowly withdrawn as scientists from several institutions,” he said. Their treatment of COVID-19, Ashton said, demonstrates the need for broader access. “In the future, we will need a much broader group of independent advisors.”

Michael Cates, who succeeded Stephen Hawking as Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University, is leading the initiative of the Royal Society, a leading scientific body in the UK, to bring modelers from other scientific disciplines to help understand the epidemic.

“With no one to blame so far, it is vital where so much is at stake to shed the maximum light on the methods, assumptions and data embedded in our understanding of how this epidemic will develop,” he told Reuters.

In a statement to Reuters, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Welfare said the government was adopting a “science-led action plan” to curb the epidemic. “As the public would expect, we regularly test our pandemic plans and what we learned from our previous exercises has helped us respond quickly to COVID-19.”

LOW RISK TO THE PUBLIC

When news of a new infectious disease came from China in January, Johnson had reason to believe that his country was well prepared. It had some of the world’s best scientists and a well-crafted plan to tackle a potentially deadly pandemic. Maybe some scientists, looking back, have slowed the plan to adapt.

For many years, the Cabinet Office – a set of officials acting as the Prime Minister’s directing arm to lead the government – has taken the pandemic threat seriously. The pandemic’s presidency rated it the No. 1 threat to the country, ahead of terrorism and financial meltdowns.

At the center of the planning was a small group of scientists, Edmunds among them. His research team at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine manages one of two centers for computer modeling of epidemics that are largely governed by government policy. The other is at nearby Imperial College. Edmunds remembers that in China early on, information from China was audacious, at a time “in which the Chinese were trying to pretend that it was not transferable between people.”

Edmunds and his Imperial counterpart, Neil Ferguson, were part of an alphabet committee that leaked advice to the cabinet offices. Both were founding members of the influenza pandemic modeling committee, known as SPI-M, which reported a warning of more than 500,000 deaths on March 2. This committee has met for almost 15 years.

Ferguson did not respond to a request to be interviewed for this article.

Edmunds and Ferguson were also part of NERVTAG, an advisory group for new and emerging respiratory threats. Both were members of the Emergency Management Advisory Group, known as SAGE, which advises the government in times of crisis. SAGE reports directly to Johnson and the Government’s main emergency committee, COBRA.

At first, when NERVTAG met on January 13, it was studying data from China that “there was no evidence of significant transmission of the new virus from person to person,” the minutes of the meeting said. Scientists agreed that the risk to the UK population was “very low”.

The evidence soon changed, but it did not reflect the official threat level. In late January, scientists in China began publishing clinical data. Case studies published in the British medical journal, The Lancet, showed that 17% of the first 99 cases of coronavirus needed critical care. Eleven patients died. Another Chinese study, in the same journal, strongly warned of global expansion and called: “Preparedness plans and mitigation measures should be prepared for rapid implementation globally.”

Edmunds recalled that “from about mid-January onwards, it was quite obvious that this was serious, very serious.” Graham Medley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at a London school and president of SPI-M, agreed. He said it was clear to the board that it would be big from the first meeting. In late January, his board switched to “war” mode, he said, reporting directly to SAGE.

Dr Jon Read, senior lecturer in biostatistics at Lancaster University, also a member of SPI-M, said it was apparent at the end of January that the virus had “pandemic potential” and that the death rate for the elderly was brutal. “From my perspective within the type of modeling community, everyone is aware of this and we say it’s probably going to be pretty bad,” he said.

But scientists did not forcefully convey their fears to the government, minutes of committee meetings reveal.

On January 21, scientists at NERVTAG supported the rise of COVID-19 risk warnings in the UK from “very low” to “low”. SAGE formally first met the next day about the coronavirus threat. So is COBRA, chaired by Matt Hancock, health secretary, who will contract the virus herself at the end of March. He told reporters after the meeting, “The clinical advice is that the risk to the public is low.”

In response to Reuters, the government’s Ministry of Health declined to clarify how risk levels were defined or what actions, if any, to take. In a statement, a spokesman said: “Increasing the level of risk in the UK is a belt and reinforcement measure that allows the government to plan for all future situations.”

Two days later, China completely closed the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began. Hubei, the surrounding province, would follow. But 17 passenger flights have already flown direct from Wuhan to Britain since the beginning of 2020, with 614 flights from all over China, according to FlightRadar24, a flight monitoring service. This meant that thousands of Chinese, some of them potential carriers, came to Britain. On April 5, scientific advisor Ferguson said he estimated that only a third of the infected people were arriving in Britain.

As they watched China impose closure, British scientists assumed that such drastic actions would never be acceptable in a democracy like the UK. At first, no such strict countermeasures were considered among those who modeled the epidemic.

“We had milder interventions,” Edmunds said, because no one thought it would be acceptable politically to “close the country.” He added, “We didn’t model it because it didn’t seem to be on the agenda. Imperial (College) didn’t even look at it.” The NERVTAG committee agreed that it noted in its minutes that strict measures would be taken shortly the deadline would be meaningless, because it “will only delay the UK epidemic, not prevent it”.

This limited approach reflects the UK’s long-standing influenza pandemic strategy. The Ministry of Health rejected Reuters’ request for an example of an updated pandemic plan, without stating the reason. But a copy of the 2011 UK Pandemic Flu Preparedness Strategy, which the spokesman said was still relevant, stated that “the working assumption will be that the government will not impose such restrictions. Instead, the emphasis will be on encouraging all those who have symptoms to follow the advice of staying home and avoiding the spread of their illness. “

According to one senior Conservative Party politician who was officially notified that the crisis was unfolding, the close involvement in responding to the coronavirus of the same scientific advisers and government officials who drafted the flu plan may have created “cognitive biases.”

“We kept in mind that Covid-19 is a nasty flu and should be treated as such,” he said. “So it was a disease that couldn’t be stopped and not so deadly in the end.”

While the UK was ready to fight the flu, places in Asia like China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea built their pandemic plans with lessons learned to combat the more lethal SARS epidemic that began in 2002, he said . SARS had a mortality rate of up to 14%. As a result, those countries, he said, are more willing to resort to extensive testing, closures and other draconian measures to prevent their citizens from spreading the virus.

Scientists involved in the UK response disagree that the next government’s flu plan has clouded their thinking or affected the course of the epidemic. The plan had a “reasonably worst case” scenario as devastating as the worst Covid-19 predictions, they note.

Mark Woolhouse, professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the SPI-M committee, said Covid-19 behaved differently from the expected pandemic flu – for example, school closures proved far less effective in slowing the spread of coronaviruses. But, in general, “the government has consistently responded to changing facts.”

At the end of January, the government’s chief medical adviser, Whitty, was explaining to politicians privately, according to at least two people who told him that the virus would escape to China would eventually infect the vast majority of people in Britain. It could only slow down, not stop. On January 30, the government raised the threat level to “moderate” from “low”.

The country’s medical officials “believe it is reasonable for our governments to escalate planning and preparation in the event of a wider set-off,” the statement said at the time. Whitty did not respond to Reuters questions for this article.

TIME TO PREPARE

On the evening of January 31, Boris Johnson was sitting in front of a fireplace on Downing Street 10 and told television nation: “This is the moment when dawn breaks and the curtain rises to a new act in our great national drama.”

He spoke of finally delivering Brexit, or as he called it, “that return sovereignty.” By this time, Johnson’s premiere had been completely absorbed in approving the challenge.

When Brexit did, Johnson had a chance to focus on other issues next month, including the emerging virus threat. But leaving the European Union has had its consequence.

Between February 13 and March 30, Britain missed a total of eight conference calls or meetings on coronavirus between EU heads of state or health ministers – meetings that Britain could still access. Although Britain later agreed to attend the meetings of lower level officials, it missed the deadline to participate in a joint fan buying program, to which it was invited. Fans, vital to treating the worst cases of Covid-19, have failed globally. Johnson’s spokesman blamed the administrative error.

A Downing Street aide told Reuters that since late January, Johnson has concentrated his attention on the coronavirus threat, receiving “very frequent” updates, at least once a day, since mid-February, either in person or through the daily dashboard of cases.

In the medical and scientific world, there is growing concern about the threat of the UK virus. A report from Exeter University, published on February 12, warned that the epidemic in the UK could peak in four months without infecting 45 million people.

This worried Rahuldeb Sarkar, a medical consultant for respiratory and critical care counseling in Kent County, who predicted that intensive care beds could swell. Even if the transmission of the disease is reduced by half, he wrote in a report aimed at clinicians and actuaries in mid-February, and the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK “has the chance to overwhelm the system.”

Whitty said in an interview with the BBC on February 13 that the epidemic in the UK was still “if, not when,” Richard Horton, a Lancet doctor and editor, said the government and public health had lost an opportunity that month to prepare quarantine measures and a mass testing program and obtain resources such as ventilators and personal protective equipment for extended intensive care.

Calling the opportunity lost a “national scandal” in a later editorial, he would testify to the parliament on the mismatch between the “emergency warning coming from the China front” and the “somewhat pedestrian assessment” of the threat from scientific advice to the government.

After developing a test for the new virus by January 10, health officials have adopted a centralized approach to its deployment, initially assigning one public laboratory in north London to conduct the tests. But according to later government statements, there is no broader plan to use hundreds of labs across the country, public and private, that could be employed.

According to e-mails and dozens of scientists interviewed by Reuters, the government did not send requests to laboratories for assistance with testing personnel or equipment until mid-March, when many suddenly received requests to submit nucleic acid extraction instruments used in testing. The director of the Weatherall Molecular Medicine Institute at Oxford University said he could perform up to 1,000 tests a day from February. But the call never came.

“You might think they would be knocked through the door,” said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity. By April 5, Britain had completed 195,524 tests, unlike at least 918,000 completed a week earlier in Germany.

Nor was there any effective effort to expand fan supply. The health ministry has told Reuters that the government has started a conversation with fan manufacturers about purchasing additional supplies in February. But it wasn’t until March 16, after it was clear that supplies could be consumed, that Johnson appealed to the industry to help boost production.

Charles Bellm, managing director of Intersurgical, a global supplier of medical ventilation products based out of London, said he has been contacted by dozens of governments around the world, including France, New Zealand and Indonesia. But no contact was made by the British government. “I find it somewhat surprising. I have spoken to many other governments,” he said.

Against such criticism, Hancock, the health minister, said the government is on track to deliver about 10,000 fans in the coming weeks. One of the reasons the UK was behind testing some countries was the lack of a large diagnostic industry at the outset. “We had no scale.”

THE GAME IS GONE

During the half-year school holidays in February, First Doctor Nicky Longley began to realize that early efforts to combat the disease were likely doomed.

For weeks, doctors and public health workers have been monitoring people who have flu-like symptoms coming from China. Longley, an infectious disease consultant at London’s Tropical Hospital, was part of a team that hired a health care service for those with symptoms. The plan, he says, was to make every effort to tackle all the cases and their contacts. And “for starters, it seemed to work.”

But then, bad news. First, on Wednesday, February 19, shocking news of two deaths arrived from Iran. Then, on Friday, July 21, there were deaths in Italy and a boom in cases in the Lombardy and Veneto regions. Britain has close ties to both countries. Thousands of Britons were vacationing in Italy that week.

“I don’t think anyone really foresaw what was going on in Italy,” Longley said. “And I think, the moment everyone saw it, we thought, ‘This game is over now. “

By then, Longley said, everyone felt “there was an opportunity to eliminate it,” though most were skeptical that it could be done in the long run. But after Iran and Italy, it is obvious that the suspension will not work. The search for contacts continued for some time. But as cases in London increased and the number of calls to the helpline piled up, priority began to shift to clinical care for serious cases. “At some point, you have to make a decision about where to put your efforts as a workforce.”

Edmunds noted that Iran and Italy are having a difficult time reporting the case. “And then, all of a sudden, you were reported dead.” There was a rule that in the early stages of an epidemic, there would probably be 1,000 cases in each community for each death. “And so it was quite clear that there were at least thousands of cases in Italy and possibly tens of thousands of cases in Italy.”

In the midst of terrible news from Italy, scientists at NERVTAG made a phone call that Friday, February 21st. But they decided to recommend maintaining the threat level in a “moderate” location, where it has been sitting since January 30th. The minutes do not provide a detailed explanation of the decision. Edmunds, who had technical difficulties and could not be heard during the call, sent an email asking that the alert be raised to “high”, the record revealed. But the alert level remained lower. It’s unclear why.

“I just thought, are we still, do we still think he’s gentle or something?” It’s definitely not, you know, Edmunds.

A spokesman for the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, did not directly respond to Reuters on questions about the threat level. Asked if, in retrospect, the scientists’ approach is the right one, the spokesman said in a statement that “SAGE and advisers provide advice while ministers and the government make decisions.”

HERD IMMUNITY

On Sunday, March 1, Ferguson, Edmunds and other advisers spent the day with NHS health care professionals trying to determine how many hospital beds and other key resources would be needed as the blast explodes. So far, Italian data have shown that one tenth of all infected patients need intensive care.

The next day, the SPI-M pandemic modeling committee produced its “consensus report” warning that coronavirus was now freely transmitted in the UK. That Thursday, March 5, the UK’s first death was announced. Italy, which reached 827 deaths by March 11, has ordered a national shutdown. Spain and France have prepared to move on.

Johnson opposed the strict measures, saying he was following the advice of government scientists. On March 9, he confirmed: “We are doing everything we can to combat this epidemic, based on the latest scientific and medical advice.”

Indeed, the government’s Scientific Emergency Advisory Group, SAGE, recommended that day, without dissidence recorded in its summary, that the UK reject the Chinese lock. SAGE decided that “implementing subgroups of measures would be ideal,” according to a recording of its conclusions. Tougher measures could create “a major second epidemic wave after the repeal of the measures,” SAGE said.

On March 12, a bomb arrived for the British public. Chris Whitty, chief medical officer, said Britain had shifted the threat to UK citizens from “moderate” to “high”. And he said the country had gone from trying to control the disease to trying to slow its spread. New cases will not be monitored at all. “We no longer need to identify each case,” he said. Only in the hospital would viruses be tested in the future. What was an unpublished policy was the outdoors: after a moment, attempts to completely shut down the virus would cease.

On the same day, giving up his humorous self, Johnson gave a speech on Downing Street, surrounded by two Union Jacks and evoking the spirit of Winston Churchill’s “blackest hour” address. He warned: “I must equate with you to the British public – more families, many more families will lose loved ones ahead of time.”

For most Britons, it came as a shock. Several newspapers the next day spread Johnson’s words on their front pages.

Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, who chaired SAGE, said in an interview with the BBC on March 13 that the plan was simply to control the pace of the infection. For now, the government has rejected what it has called “appealing measures” such as halting mass gatherings such as football games or closing schools. “The goal is to try to reduce the tip, extend the tip, not completely suppress it.” Most people would suddenly get the virus, and this would build “herd immunity” that would eventually stop the disease from progressing.

But so far the country has rebelled. The major institutions have decided to close. After the players began to become infected, the professional football leagues stopped their games. As Johnson continued to refuse to close schools and ban mass gatherings, the Daily Mirror banner headline, summarizing the widespread sentiment, asked March 13, “Is that enough?”

The catalyst for the turnaround came on March 16th with the release of Neil Ferguson’s Imperial College team report. It was predicted that, unprecedentedly, the virus could kill 510,000 people. Even the government’s “mitigating” approach could lead to the death of 250,000 people and intensive care units be flooded at least eight times.

Imperial’s forecast of over half a million deaths was no different from a report by a government modeling pandemic committee two weeks earlier. Still, it helped set in motion a reversal of policy, both in London and Washington, culminating seven days later with Johnson announcing the complete closure of Britain. The report also directed the US administration to tighten measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Ferguson is now in isolation after catching the virus. Witnessing a video link to a committee in Parliament, he explained why he and other scientific advisers moved from advocating partial measures of social distance to warning that without rigorous closure, the NHS would be overcrowded. The reason, he said, lay in data coming from Italy that showed that a large number of patients needed critical care.

“The audit was that, basically, the estimates of the proportion of patients requiring invasive ventilation, mechanical ventilation, which is only done in the critical care unit, are about double,” he said.

Edmunds had a different explanation for the policy change.

What allowed Britain to change course, Edmunds said, was the point in Italy that “opened up the policy space” along with new data. An article from the Edmunds team from the London School first reviewing the downtime, first submitted to the Model Board on December 11 and confirmed by Edinburgh University, first arrived. Ferguson’s revised imperial studies followed.

Woolhouse, an Edinburgh professor, confirmed the sequence.

Edmunds said that these new studies together showed that if the British government imposes long-term stricter measures, it would occasionally loosen, then the size of the epidemic could be significantly reduced.

Yet, without vaccines or effective treatments, it is difficult to avoid a significant proportion of the British population becoming infected, Edmunds said. “Until you get the vaccine, you can’t get out of it safely without tens of thousands of deaths,” he said. “And probably more than that.”

Now subject to great public scrutiny, modeling teams at UK universities continue to work on different scenarios for how the world can escape the virus. According to Medley, chairman of the SPI-M Pandemic Modeling Committee, no one now doubts, for all the initial reservations, that prison in Britain is crucial.

Medley added: “At the moment we do not know what will happen in six months. All we know is that if we do not stop transmission now, the health service will fail. Yes, that is the only thing we know for sure.”

