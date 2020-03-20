Covid-19: BWF postpones Thomas, Uber cup to August | Sporting activities

BWF sec-gen Thomas Lund stated the 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals Badminton Tournament which was meant to acquire position from Could 16-24, has been postponed to August 15-23 next the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals Badminton Match which was meant to consider place at Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark from May well 16-24 has been postponed to August 15-23 subsequent the Covid-19 pandemic.

Badminton Planet Federation (BWF) secretary-common, Thomas Lund, in a assertion issued nowadays, mentioned the final decision was made soon after consulting Badminton Denmark, the BWF Council, Aarhus Municipality and also its business companions.

“All pertinent health and fitness, basic safety and logistical pitfalls have been considered by BWF, Badminton Denmark, event organisers, Sport Function Denmark, and the neighborhood Aarhus authorities in reaching this determination.

“The well being, basic safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the higher badminton community is the top rated priority,” Lund extra.

He explained the selection to postpone the prestigious badminton groups tournament was also produced thanks to heightened vacation and quarantine constraints imposed by many nations, aside from subsequent severe logistical difficulties.

“While we look forward to staging this event at a later date, our views are 1st and foremost with everyone affected by this pandemic close to the planet,” Lund asserted.

Sharing his sentiments was Badminton Denmark main government officer, Bo Jensen who uncovered that they had to make a tough decision to postpone the match amid the distribute of the Covid-19 outbreak, globally.

“We glance ahead to working with the BWF and our associates to phase this celebration at a more correct time. Having said that, our immediate problem is with the protection of all involved in this really unsure time,” Jensen extra.

Next the most up-to-date final decision, BWF said that their Members’ Forum and also the Once-a-year Standard Meeting which to begin with was to be held on March 20 and 21, has been moved to Aug 20 and 21, respectively.

In the meantime, BWF, in a independent assertion disclosed that five other tournaments together with a few continental championships which had been 2020 Tokyo Olympics Video games qualifying tournaments have been referred to as off for the exact same purpose.

The tournaments are the 2020 Croatian Worldwide and also the 2020 Peru Worldwide, 2020 European Championships, 2020 Badminton Asia Championships and also the XXIV Pan Am Person Championships, all at first slated for future month. — Bernama