COVID-19 Canada: Feds to show severe unemployment, projection of infections and pandemic deaths

OTTAWA – Canadians will receive double guns of harsh news today: the first unemployment figures from the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered business from coast to coast as well as the first national picture of how severe crisis and how long will last.

Federal officials will make a technical brief to reveal their best and worst case projections for the number of Canadians likely to be infected with the deadly virus, the number most likely to die and how long it will last .

Statistics Canada, meanwhile, has been waiting to release the first unemployment figures since the pandemic began to throw millions of Canadians into work.

The unemployment rate stood at 5.6 percent in February.

But since those days, unemployment has skyrocketed as governments have ordered all but the important businesses to close and their workers to stay home in an effort to include the spread of the virus.

The government said it received 966,000 applications for Canada’s Emergency Role Benefit last Monday – the first day of a new web portal for applications open.

This is on top of what the government says is nearly 3.7 million Canadians who have been eligible for employment insurance since March 15 and whose claims have been automatically transferred to the CERB.

Today’s unemployment rate is rough, Trudeau acknowledged Wednesday.

“The job numbers will come out tomorrow. It’s going to be a difficult day,” he said in his daily morning speech.

A double hard day, it turns out.

Late Wednesday, the government announced that it would also release its national projections this morning for the scope and duration of the health crisis.

The federal government is under pressure to release national assumptions, as other countries have done.

Trudeau said national numbers were coming but repeatedly emphasized that factions were not predictions, that Canadians would change the course of the disease by obeying the commands to stay home and maintain physical distance from one another.

In the absence of national numbers, a number of provinces – including two of the biggest and hardest hit, Ontario and Quebec – have released their own hopes.

Ontario has announced that 3,000 to 15,000 residents may die from the pandemic, aftershocks that can last up to two years.

Quebec has an estimated 1,263 to 8,860 deaths by the end of this month.

In its “probable” scenario, Alberta expects 400 to 3,100 deaths, with infections creeping in mid-May. But if Albertans do not take physical evacuations and other precautions, public health officials say the deaths could be 500 to 6,600.