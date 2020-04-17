COVID-19: Canada quietly orders five million anti-malaria pills covered by US for treatment

OTTAWA – The Canadian government quietly secured a deal with India last week for five million hydroxychloroquine capsules, the National Post has learned, a drug not endorsed by President Dr. Donald Trump as a cure for COVID-19.

Demand for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug primarily prescribed to treat auto-immune diseases such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, has exploded worldwide as some countries have decided to continue with plans use it as a treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The government of Canada has approved the mandate to specifically treat patients with auto-immune diseases. But in recent weeks, Trump has attacked the drug as a “game-changer” against COVID-19 and encouraged infected Americans to try the drug, though there is no clinical evidence that it is an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus .

“Despite the lack of strong evidence, some people are trying to self-administer the drug, which has adverse effects. Hydroxychloroquine can have dangerous side-effects if the dose is not carefully controlled, and cases of chloroquine poisoning have been reported in Nigeria and USA, “according to an article published by medical journal The Lancet earlier this month.

“In addition, the sudden interest in hydroxychloroquine has led to reports of deficiencies for drug-dependent patients to treat their autoimmune disease,” said author Brian Owens.

Eleanore Catenaro, director of communications for Mary Ng, minister of small business, export finance and international trade, said the initial order for five million pills was made in November 2019 – well before the current pandemic – to ensure that Canada has the right supply for patients with auto-immune diseases.

But the order was abruptly suspended when the COVID-19 virus spread like wildfire in India, prompting the local government to close exports of 24 drugs (including hydroxychloroquine) in March to ensure domestic supply.

It took Ng’s pressure by three calls to his Indian counterpart and a recent G20 videoconference for Canada to get the ban out of order in November.

“Minister Mary Ng recently spoke with her Indian counterpart, Minister Goyal, to discuss the importance of ensuring the continuous flow of essential medical products and pharmaceutical supplies at this critical time. Following discussions Thus, India has approved the export of five million hydroxychloroquine drug tablets to Canada, ”Ng’s office confirmed in the National Post.

India is one of the largest producers of hydroxychloroquine in the world. India is also Canada’s largest drug supplier, with 90 percent of our supplies coming from the country.

Catenaro said Friday that the government has also raised the ban on India’s export of acetaminophen, a drug used to treat pain and fever (the most common version is Tylenol). He said Canada had some orders from India that were blocked by export restrictions.

But in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, making an order for a drug or personal protective device is far from guaranteed. Ng’s office acknowledged, but India said the drug would be shipped “in the near future.”

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam spoke at a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam has often warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. But earlier this month, he said Canada was studying the drug and that it was “definitely one of the list” of possible treatments for the novel coronavirus.

“There are currently no proven treatments for COVID-19, but we do have clinical trial sites and make sure these trials are enabled are very important and getting supplies there. It’s definitely something we are working on. but Health Canada monitors the supplies of all essential medicines and medicines, “Tam told reporters on April 4.

But Catenaro said the five million pills are marked for patients who need it to treat lupus, malaria or rheumatoid arthritis. So they will not be used for clinical trials or to treat COVID-19.

“This particular shipment will be used for its original purpose, and will be separate from the trials taking place at Health Canada,” he said.