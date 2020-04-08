COVID-19: Canadians barely support locking. Here’s what they think

By John Wright

Governments across the country, and in many places across the United States, have lowered the boom to get people on the streets, out of parks and into their homes to stop the spread of COVID-19. The “self-detachment” became even more severe, with citizens everywhere being told to return home and remain at home in a virtual lockdown.

During the transition, our DART & maru / Blue polling was extensive in both Canada and the United States, and we took the public pulse as a new normal started to take hold.

There’s an old Canuck joke like this: How do 100 Canadians get you to the civic pool? It’s easy, just leaning and politely to say “Can all Canadians come out of the pool.”

When the command came home and stayed home, Canadians listened to the call

And in the same way, when the order came home and stayed home, Canadians listened to the call, albeit with a bit of a stir. In a poll conducted March 27 to 29, almost unanimous support (90 percent) was provided for course maintenance and keeping things locked as long as possible – until there was either a medical solution ( 44 percent) or until things are handled. within the health care system (46 percent). Only one in 10 (seven percent) felt that we should avoid restrictions, while only a fraction (three percent) believed that our lives should return to normal.

In other words, with the exception of a straggler, nine out of 10 Canadians not only got into the pool but were good at staying in the changing room until things got fixed – and in the presumptive time for all that to happen, really does not end in sight.

In fact, Peter Donnelly, president and CEO of Public Health Ontario, said at a news conference last Friday that he expected two more waves of COVID-19 disease and that the pandemic could last 18 to 24 hours. months. If viewers of the news conference are hoping for a glimmer of hope, with what’s happening coming anytime soon so they can return to the pool, they are sadly mistaken. The observation just hangs there.

A patient was transported to St. John’s hospital’s emergency department. Eustache on April 7, 2020 in St. Eustache, Que.

Ryan Remiorz / The Canada Press

It is clearly evident that the play on the ground will keep people as empowered as possible as the federal government puts the money in their hands, and every other level of government divides their efforts between giving of the healthcare system with the much needed support, and ensuring peace, order and good governance. As for tax collection, the economy and jobs, it appears they will need to sit back, for now.

At that point, the Canadian public wants a similar focus, with a majority (65 percent) viewing the coronavirus health threat as greater than the financial well-being threat (24 percent). Concerns of those focusing on finances were evident in another poll conducted last week: about five percent of the public reported being in terrible condition while one in five (19 percent) was close run out of cash.

Of other financial concerns, four per cent of Canadians indicated they were on the verge of declaring bankruptcy and another nine per cent were relatively close to doing so. When it comes to homeowners who are in debt, almost one in 10 (nine percent) indicates they are likely to default on the loan repayment over the next three months.

So, when you add it all up, most Canadians are focused on protecting their health while almost a quarter put their jobs, pockets, and roof over their heads.

Four percent of Canadians indicated they were on the verge of declaring bankruptcy and another nine percent were relatively close to doing so.

And housemates like them, most Canadians tune in and watch the going to the United States – sometimes it can be hard to understand what street level is all about. Well, it turns out it’s the same on this side of the border. We adopted the definitions used by Public Health Canada and adapted the other to compare our two countries to date with more “extreme” self-exclusion rules, and found the results to be in total lockstep: 7.0 percent of Canadians who said they were self-monitoring compared to 9.0 percent of Americans; Self-separation: 5.0 percent of Canadians versus 4.0 percent of Americans: Isolation: 1.0 percent of Canadians versus 2.0 of Americans; Home-stay: 72 percent of Canadians versus 70 percent of Americans; and none of these: 16 percent of Canadians versus 16 percent of Americans.

The obvious overarching public question in our previous poll seems to be all about the process – how people can earn money at all stations. The federal government appears to have responded to the call and set up a system to initiate deliveries.

Although it seems to follow most, and with the money flowing into the bank accounts, most of the public will begin to wonder and wonder if anything new is going to be seen, or if it’s as good as it got, in the coming months. Over the next two weeks, with the expected increase in death rates, the response to the bay could only be maintained at this time, and people in their homes without much complaint.

But what is close to burdensome to elected and public officials is to provide the public with a good spoon of hope in exchange for their buckets of compliance.

Veteran pollster John Wright is a Partner of DART Insight and Communications and leads the DART & maru / Blue research team. Poll results are posted at www.dartincom.ca/polls.