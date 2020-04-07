COVID-19 Case Number, Death Toll and Much More

Pennsylvania confirmed 1,579 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the most substantial increase in diagnosis over the 24-hour period that has been seen by the state so far.

The latest figures follow seven consecutive days from similar reports, which illustrate a consistent increase in positive test results by at least 1,000 per day since March 31. During a press conference on Monday, Governor Tom Wolf called on local manufacturers for support when officials worked to manage the impact of the virus acceleration.

“We ask everyone to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including ensuring that our health care system is ready to treat patients and that there is access to essential personal protective equipment and products as more and more individuals and businesses take preventative measures. , “the governor said, introducing the government’s new Call to Action Call Portal, an online submission form that state officials hope will help identify which companies are able to produce supplies or offer resources to reduce the spread of the virus. It also intends to establish connections between producers and distributors in an effort to meet “specific supply chain needs” effectively.

We need all the hands above to defeat this and everyone has a role to play:

PA’ians, who can stop the spread. Health workers, who treat patients. Manufacturers, who help us get the equipment we need.

The severity and duration of the spike depends on us. https://t.co/94xagOYPA3

– Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) 6 April 2020

“We must take every step to protect our health care workers and frontline respondents from COVID-19,” he continued, noting the increasing demand for equipment and ventilators throughout the state. Since Pennsylvania’s previous request for 1,000 ventilators from the United States federal inventory was postponed, Wolf urged manufacturers to do what they could to fill the gap.

“We cannot rely on the federal government alone to provide the equipment needed,” he said. “We must utilize our own valuable resources, including our manufacturing sector, to help our health care workers save the lives of Pennsylvania citizens.”

Pennsylvania has confirmed 14,559 COVID-19 cases among residents since early March, and nearly 250 people have died as a result, according to a report late Tuesday from the state Department of Health. Overall, he has reported the eighth most cases in the US – behind New York, New Jersey, Michigan, California, Louisiana, Florida, and Massachusetts – according to the latest Johns Hopkins University statistics. The US, at the center of the global pandemic COVID-19, has confirmed more than 378,000 cases and 12,000 deaths, and around 20,000 recoveries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia had confirmed 4,012 positive cases and 58 deaths from the new corona virus. Several outlets, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, reported the third death of an employee of the Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) due to a previous COVID-19 infection on April 7. The news came after a report on Monday that said 52 Philadelphia police officers, as well as an additional 46 firefighters and paramedics, had tested positive for the virus.