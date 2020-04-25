Covid-19: Cases in India exceeded 25,000 marks – News from India

Eighty-six days after India first reported a positive case, the number of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is likely to exceed 25,000 marks in that country on Saturday. About 800 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection.

However, the government says that with a linear increase in the number of cases, India has largely managed to flatten the curve, relative to other countries where cases have been reported exponentially and many more people have died over the last three months.

“It’s hard to say whether the peak will arrive in May or later, but if you look at the chart, it’s pretty linear. The case rate was about 4.5% overall, so we can safely say that we were able to straighten the curve,” says Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Secretary of the Health Research Department,

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also said on Friday that India has been saved from entering the third phase of transmission, which is a community transfer phase, where it is almost impossible to reach the source of the infection.

He also said that India has improved its testing capability in the last month, with at least half a million tests already done so far, but the case rate remains at about 4%, testifying to the fact that India is performing enough tests and the numbers are not alarmingly high.

India has steadily increased testing; On March 23, 14914 tests were taken, and by April 22, at least half a million tests were performed, an increase of about 33% in 30 days.

There are about 325 laboratories in India, both government and private, currently testing Covid-19, with a testing capacity of around 50,000 tests per day.

“This is capacity if we work in one shift, but it can be reduced by almost double the number of tests. We have enough test kits to complete the tests for at least 8 weeks and ICMR is in the process of procuring more. There is absolutely no shortage of kits or any other in the country material that would interfere with testing. Everyone who needs testing is being tested, “says Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of ICMR Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Department.

To date, 5,062 Covid-19 cases have been recovered, receiving a recovery rate of over 20%. A total of 17610 patients are currently being treated in various hospitals across the country. Nearly 9.45 people with thunderstorms are under community surveillance or quarantined or housed in various quarantine facilities, government records show.

“The government is vigilant and not as crowded with our intensive care units or there has been an increase in the sale of cough, cold or fever drugs, which could indicate that the disease is not under control; it is limited,” says Dr. VK Paul, member ( health), Neither Aayog.

Paul is also chairman of Plenipotentiary Committee 1, which looks after the availability of physicians and medical staff to administer Covid-19 in the country.

Experts also say that the lock measures, although an extreme step, were implemented at the right time and helped control those numbers.

“It is not possible to stop an infectious disease, but what is done by stopping it is delaying the spread and doing it successfully,” says Dr Jugal Kishore, Community Medicine Specialist, Safadrjung Hospital, Delhi.

