COVID-19 cases in Pakistan increase to 212 amid conflicting statements on nation’s very first death

Islamabad: The quantity of confirmed coronavirus scenarios in Pakistan sharply rose to 212 on Tuesday, amidst conflicting statements by authorities on the nation’s very first casualty owing to the viral infection.

The Sindh province is the worst-hit with 172 cases, adopted by 15 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Balochistan, 8 in Punjab, 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2 in Islamabad, officers claimed.

According to Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, the overall variety of COVID-19 conditions rose to 172 in Sindh province on Tuesday. Of the 172 patients, 134 are in Sukkar, 37 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad metropolis.

In the meantime, there have been conflicting statements on the very first coronavirus demise in Pakistan.

Before in the working day, Punjab Well being Minister Yasmin Rashid in a press conference in Lahore confirmed Pakistan’s very first casualty because of to the novel coronavirus.

“One COVID-19 affected individual who was introduced from Hafizabad, some 150 km from Lahore, died listed here on Tuesday,” he mentioned.

In a statement, the National Command and Regulate Centre also verified the loss of life.

In accordance to the statement, the affected individual, who came from Muscat on March 15 and was analyzed favourable, was admitted to Lahore’s Mayo Medical center the place he died on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, later on in the day, Punjab Main Minister Usman Buzdar rejected the statements.

The chief minister in a tweet claimed in accordance to the check report, the human being did not die of coronavirus.

In a assertion, the Pakistan Military claimed all health-related amenities of the armed forces were “operationalised and geared up to meet any eventuality to deal with the pandemic”.

A central tests laboratory has by now been established up at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) in Rawalpindi, it said, including that COVID-19 assist desks have been founded at all military hospitals.

The military main has “directed all commanders to just take maximum needed measures to guide civil administration”.

As the country’s currently fragile economy came underneath far more strain because of to the viral outbreak, the Condition Lender of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday introduced to slash its policy level by 75 foundation details to 12.50 from 13.25 to tackle the economic issues.

Among the other points, Pakistan shut down the western border with Afghanistan and Iran. It also requested the closure of all instruction establishments in Pakistan until April 5 in view of the virus outbreak.

Primary Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday hold a Cabinet meeting through online video url, Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan stated.

Meanwhile, the opposition accused the authorities of failing to contain the distribute of virus. It also alleged that the quarantine facilities for pilgrims who returned from Iran and saved at Taftan border level are lousy.

“The governing administration has failed to test the spread of coronavirus,” former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi instructed reporters here.

