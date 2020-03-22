Covid-19 cases increased to 341 in India: ICMR – News from India

The number of people confirmed to be Covid-19 has increased to 341 across India, with 26 new cases reported across the country so far, the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) said on Sunday.

Six died of respiratory illness Sunday and 23 were discharged from hospitals across the country.

Maharastra and Bihar each reported deaths from Covid-19 each, but the Union Health and Family Ministry has yet to confirm mortality in the eastern state.

Maharashtra recorded 10 new cases of Sars-Cov-2 on Sunday morning, bringing the number of patients in the state to 74.

Of those 10 cases, six are from Mumbai and four are from Pune. Five have traveled abroad and four have been in contact with previous positive cases. Details of the remaining case are pending.

The rise in Covid-19 cases comes a day when millions of people lingered around homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged either Janta Curfew to check for the spread of the deadly virus.

Roads across India, including Mumbai and Delhi, were empty as Indian Railways ceased operating trains and metro services were also suspended.

Janto police started at 7 a.m. Sunday, and will end at 9 p.m.

India reported its first Covid-19 case on January 30 from Kerala and two cases were reported in the next few days.

All three were medical students from Wuhan, a Chinese city believed to be the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, who returned to their hometown in Kerala.

All three recovered.

