COVID-19 cases rise to 35 – News Information – News Information

MINNEAPOLIS (News Release Information) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has increased from 21 to 35, state health officials announced Sunday.

The update came during a press conference Sunday morning, with Governor Tim Walz announcing the temporary closure of public schools across the state starting Wednesday.

As of Sunday, 1,422 Minskotans had been examined for the disease. A map released by the Minnesota Department of Health shows the spread of the disease.

The Minnesota Department of Health is expected to release more information on new COVID-19 issues later this afternoon.

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be life threatening for the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. However, most people who get the virus recover. To stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials urge the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if they are sick, and avoid close contact with people.

MDH officials say many people are looking for answers now. More than half a million people visited the COVID-19 state website Friday, and about 1,700 calls were made to its hotline.

The department is expanding its hours to better accommodate questions. Residents can now call 651-201-3920, any day of the week, from 7am to 7pm.