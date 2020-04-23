Covid-19 cases violate 21,000 marks in India, injure 681 – India news

The number of coronavirus patients (Covid-19) reached 21,393 on Thursday, with mortality rising to 681, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are now 16454 active cases in India and the number of people cured is 4,257, according to a health ministry dashboard at 8am.

Maharashtra reported 6,710 cases of coronavirus, including 789 discharged patients and 269 deaths. Gujarat has now become the second worst affected state with 2,407 active cases, with Delhi following 2,248 infections.

The government on Wednesday issued a regulation preventing attacks on health workers with a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine of 5 euros. The ordinance accepted President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval later in the day.

The Union Ministry of Health also advised the Secretaries-General of all States and Territories of the Union to adopt appropriate measures to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals involved in Covid-19 services.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has abandoned its proposed “white alert” and “black day” protests scheduled for April 22-23 after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah via video conference on Wednesday. The body of doctors demanded that the Center pass a law to protect healthcare professionals from rising attacks while fighting Covid-19.

