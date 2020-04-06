Covid-19 celebs: Hayley Wickenheiser dismissed social media call for PPE in exchange for a signed jersey and ‘good karma’

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser called for masks and other critical personal care equipment for health workers fighting the coronavirus crisis and the public responded.

On Sunday night, Wickenheiser posted on Twitter, asking his followers to donate any spare equipment they had in crisis, after receiving “desperate requests from my friends on the Toronto frontline.”

The Olympic gold medal, which is also an aspiring physician in the emergency room, requested 68 boxes of N95 masks, 135 boxes of surgical masks, 135 gloves boxes and 1,350 chemo gowns.

“I have nothing to offer, maybe a signed jersey, a smile and guarantee good karma,” he wrote.

But the public responded immediately.

Within less than an hour of his tweet, a camp director in Markham responded, saying he had 33 boxes of unpaid N95 masks available to send. Another user from Waterloo offered her community service sewing proposals for chemo gowns, if “to determine the right fabric.”

Others have posted links to facebook groups and suggestions on resources to tap for equipment, i.e., dentist offices, schools etc.

A Canadian celebrity even offered to send personalized videos and Deadpool bobbleheads in exchange for more equipment.

“The people who help Hayley get PPE’s critical gear get something amazing out of me,” Ryan Reynolds tweeted. “I’ll send you personal videos. I’ll sign whatever you like. I’ll send Deadpool Bobbleheads and / or movie memorabilia.”

“I will still raise your children like myself – trusting me, you will NOT. Any help will be rewarded generously,” he added.

Both Wickenheiser and Reynolds have been active voices in Canada’s fight against pandemics. In recent weeks Wickenheiser has successfully lobbied for the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has been a voice in the face of concerned athletes when required to train under the threat of a global illness.

Last week, Reynolds was involved in a slew of other celebrities who posted videos urging fans to stay home. She also paid a surprise virtual visit to the children at SickKids hospital and talked to her young fans about the costumes she wore to Deadpool and her favorite meal.