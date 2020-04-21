The government is discussing a proposal to delay the payment of dear benefits, and use the money to fund the fight against Covid-19, two people familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity.

The government union decided last month to increase its welfare benefit (DA) by 4 percentage points, from its existing 17 percent to 21 percent of employees in basic pay or retirement to offset rising prices.

But official orders to raise the DA were never issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a national shutdown within two weeks of the cabinet decision.

A spokesman for the finance ministry insisted there was no move to give up encouraging the DA. “By no means … as before,” said a spokesman asked to comment on reports that the government could suspend the hike.

Holding a 4 percentage point increase in YES for employees and facilitating dear retirees could save the government an average of 1000 rune a month. The move will cost the cashier 14,595 kroner over a 14-month period.

Another official, however, said various proposals were before the government.

“It’s just a debate, not a formal proposal. It’s part of the government’s ongoing fundraising exercise to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in this state of emergency. A proposal was made to delay and pay the DA as soon as the situation normalized,” said one of the officials.

Another official said the government has various fiscal measures on the drawing board and all options are being considered.

The official, however, emphasized that the Center spared its employees any wage cuts implemented by governments in several states.

The political executive has already cut wages by 30 percent to emphasize the need to conserve resources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues recently paid a 30 percent pay cut for all ministers and all members of Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have decided to cut wages soon.

The government has already announced a 1.7-lakh social assistance package for March 26 to provide immediate relief to the poor for their closure. While the government will continue to provide all necessary assistance to farmers, subsistence and micro and small-scale industries, it will also take some regulatory and fiscal measures to boost the economy, and this will require huge funds, two officials said.

According to industry estimates, a total economic stimulus package of 16 ruh per round, including the previously announced 1.7 ruh, is needed to boost the economy, for millions of jobs and livelihoods.

