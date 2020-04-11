Covid-19: Chidambaram urges chief ministers to submit ‘unanimous request’, asks Center to ‘remove the poor’ – News from India

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Twitter tweeted on Saturday, urging various chief ministers to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “the life of the poor” is equally important in the midst of this coronavirus crisis.

“Chief Ministers – @capt_amarinder @ ashokgehlot51 @bhupeshbaghel @VNarayanasami @uddhavthackeray @EPSTamilNadu should tell the Prime Minister today that just what LIFE is important to LIVELIHOOD is the poor,” Chidambaram posted.

He said the government must also work to address the problems of the poor as the state fights the threat of coronavirus. Chidambaram said the poor were hit by the Covid-19 crisis and lost their jobs as a result of the closure.

“The poor have lost their jobs or self-employment in the last 18 days. They have exhausted their small savings. Many stand in line for food. Can the state stand and watch them starve? “Chidambaram posted.

He asked the chief ministers to immediately transfer cash to the families of the poor.

“CMs should demand that cash be transferred immediately to every poor family. “To remove the poor” should be their unanimous request, “Chidambaram said.

That comes on a day when Prime Minister Modi is due to hold another round of video conferences with all the chief ministers today to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the country. The decision to extend the lock is likely to be made after the meeting.

So far, Punjab and Odisha have already extended the lock until April 30. India on Saturday entered the 18th day of the 21-day coronavirus lock which will stop on April 14 if it is not extended.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health has updated the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,447. The figure includes 6,565 active cases, 239 deaths and about 642 people who have recovered from the virus.

